Perez confident Force India will be racing

Perez feels confident that Force India would take part in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Aug 23 (AFP) Sergio Perez said today he felt confident that Force India would take part in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix despite a recent change of ownership.

The Mexican driver, whose court action placed the team in administration last month, told reporters that he believed it will be "business as usual".

"As far as I'm concerned, it's business as usual," he said.

"I'm here to drive and do my job. And I'm looking forward to enjoying the weekend and focussing on the driving. That's my priority."

Perez added that he was satisfied with the changes being made to the team structure following its purchase by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

"The team is quite optimistic, quite happy, we can see a release on the upgrades coming for the future," said Perez.

"We see a different structure and, financially, the team has a much more stable future for the coming years.

"I was at the factory in the week and (in) the people I was seeing, there was a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of 'positive-ness' going forwards, so definitely a good signal.

"I'm just a driver and I'm here to perform at my best, and it's been quite difficult the last couple of months - I'm able to focus now on being a racing driver."

Perez is widely expected to stay with Force India next year but was coy about confirming his plans amid rumours that Haas are interested in signing him.

The team's deputy principal Bob Fernley, a long-term supporter of former owner Vijay Mallya, was the main casualty of Stroll's takeover, according to sources close to the team.

Stroll and a consortium of investors rescued the team from administration and said they will ensure their participation for the rest of 2018, but reports of a possible name change have clouded the issue as that would mean a new entrant being accepted by the sport's ruling body