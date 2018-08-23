Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Perez confident Force India will be racing

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
43   //    23 Aug 2018, 21:49 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews
Perez feels confident that Force India would take part in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Aug 23 (AFP) Sergio Perez said today he felt confident that Force India would take part in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix despite a recent change of ownership.

The Mexican driver, whose court action placed the team in administration last month, told reporters that he believed it will be "business as usual".

"As far as I'm concerned, it's business as usual," he said.

"I'm here to drive and do my job. And I'm looking forward to enjoying the weekend and focussing on the driving. That's my priority."

Perez added that he was satisfied with the changes being made to the team structure following its purchase by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

"The team is quite optimistic, quite happy, we can see a release on the upgrades coming for the future," said Perez.

"We see a different structure and, financially, the team has a much more stable future for the coming years.

"I was at the factory in the week and (in) the people I was seeing, there was a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of 'positive-ness' going forwards, so definitely a good signal.

"I'm just a driver and I'm here to perform at my best, and it's been quite difficult the last couple of months - I'm able to focus now on being a racing driver."

Perez is widely expected to stay with Force India next year but was coy about confirming his plans amid rumours that Haas are interested in signing him.

The team's deputy principal Bob Fernley, a long-term supporter of former owner Vijay Mallya, was the main casualty of Stroll's takeover, according to sources close to the team.

Stroll and a consortium of investors rescued the team from administration and said they will ensure their participation for the rest of 2018, but reports of a possible name change have clouded the issue as that would mean a new entrant being accepted by the sport's ruling body

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Force India Sergio Perez
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
F1: Force India likely to lose its name, prize money as...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Belgian GP
RELATED STORY
Force India Protege Jehan Daruvala takes a dream F3 pole...
RELATED STORY
F1: Perez Confirms his Future May Lie Away From Force India
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Force India
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Force India to Fight for Midfield Honours...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: What's in store for Force India?  
RELATED STORY
F1: Mazepin's company raises serious questions over Force...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Potential Buyers of Sahara Force India F1 team
RELATED STORY
F1: Lance Stroll's father reported to have acquired...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us