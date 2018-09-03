Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vandoorne leaving McLaren at season's end

PTI
NEWS
News
164   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:36 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying

London, Sep 3 (AFP) - Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will leave McLaren at the end of the season, the Formula One team said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Vandoorne has raced in 34 Grands Prix since his debut in 2016, but he has struggled this season and is 16th in the standings with just eight points.

His departure means McLaren will have two new drivers for the 2019 campaign with Fernando Alonso set to retire from F1 at the end of the year.

"I'm very grateful to McLaren for investing their faith in me over the past five years," Vandoorne said.

"While we haven't achieved the success we'd all hoped for, I've really enjoyed the past two seasons racing for McLaren and I have a great relationship with everyone in the team.

"I intend to give it my all for the remaining seven races of this season, and will announce my plans for next season in due course." Vandoorne's exit could lead to McLaren's reserve driver Lando Norris taking his place next year.

England's Norris, 18, has taken part in practice at the last two races in Belgium and Italy for McLaren.

Vandoorne replaced Jenson Button at McLaren for the 2017 campaign.

But despite a steady opening season in Formula One, he has struggled recently, being beaten in qualifying by Alonso at every round this term.

Vandoorne was last on the grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix before he took the chequered flag in 12th.

Topics you might be interested in:
Mclaren-Renault F1 Stoffel Vandoorne
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
F1: Vandoorne to leave McLaren after 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1: Sauber dismiss Vandoorne talk
RELATED STORY
Alonso not being Challenged Enough: McLaren
RELATED STORY
F1: Mclaren announces Lando Norris as Vandoorne's...
RELATED STORY
F1: Why 2018 will be more challenging for McLaren than...
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Potential team mates for Carlos Sainz at McLaren
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso hopes French GP result was a one-off for McLaren
RELATED STORY
Fallen Formula 1 Giants: Williams and Mclaren
RELATED STORY
Villeneuve Doubts Vandoorne’s F1 Ambitions
RELATED STORY
5 drivers who need to improve to retain their F1 seats in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us