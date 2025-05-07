CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 57

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament but can decide the fate of the remaining teams. They are currently placed last in the points table, as they have won only two of their 11 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won five of their 11 matches. They must win today's match to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

These two teams have played a total of 31 head-to-head matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 11 matches while Chennai Super Kings have won 19 matches. One match ended in a no result.

Ad

Trending

CHE vs KKR Match Details

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs KKR, 57th Match

Date and Time: 7th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for batters. Dew was not there in the last three matches, so spinners are crucial in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 411 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CHE vs KKR Form Guide

CHE - Won 2 of their last 11 matches

Ad

KKR - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

CHE vs KKR Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj (impact)

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact)

Ad

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 62 runs in the last three matches. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane and Ayush Mhatre are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ayush Mhatre is in exceptional form. He has scored 163 runs in the last four matches. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 185 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last nine matches. Sam Curran is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 14 wickets in the last 10 matches. Noor Ahmad is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CHE vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 185 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last nine matches of the tournament.

Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre is one of the most crucial picks from the Chennai Super Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 163 runs in the last four matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs KKR, 57th Match

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Ayush Mhatre

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Ad

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, A Mhatre

All-rounders: S Narine, R Jadeja, S Curran, A Russell

Bowlers: N Ahmad, M Pathirana, V Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Ad

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, A Mhatre, D Brevis

All-rounders: S Narine, R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: H Rana, M Pathirana, V Chakravarthy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More