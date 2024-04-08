CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fourth in the points table as they have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches and are currently placed second in the points table.

These two squads have played a total of 31 head-to-head matches, out of which Chennai Super Kings have won 19 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won 11 matches.

CHE vs KKR Match Details

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs KKR, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 8th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is usually a slow track, where spinners are really crucial. The last match played at this venue was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 349 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets. Chennai Super Kings have won 48 of their 70 matches at this venue, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won only 4 of their 13 venue matches.

CHE vs KKR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - L L W W W

KKR - W W W L W

CHE vs KKR Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Devon Conway is unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer ©, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in the best form of his life as he has already smashed 102 runs in 3 matches. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper pick especially if Chennai Super Kings are batting first.

Batters

Rachin Ravindra

Shreyas Iyer and Rachin Ravindra are the two best batters for today's Dream11 team. Ruturaj Gaikwad is another good pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head average of 37 in 7 matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 457 runs and taken 21 wickets in 25 head-to-head matches.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Starc. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Mitchell Starc has taken 10 wickets in 7 head-to-head matches, and 7 wickets in 5 matches at this venue.

CHE vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is back in form under mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. He has already smashed 134 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches. The pitch is expected to assist spinners and he has taken 13 wickets in 9 matches at the venue.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell loves performing against Chennai Super Kings and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 205 runs at an average of 41 and taken 8 wickets in the 8 matches played at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs KKR, 22nd Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making an all-rounder the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, R Ravindra, S Iyer

All-rounders: S Narine (c), R Jadeja (vc), A Russell, M Ali

Bowlers: D Chahar, M Starc

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, R Ravindra (vc), A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell (c), M Ali

Bowlers: H Rana, M Starc