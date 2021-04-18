CSK v RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 19th, 2021

Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Both teams have had a similar IPL 2021 campaign so far, losing their opening encounters before returning to winning ways. Despite Ben Stokes' untimely injury, RR put in a stunning bowling performance against the Delhi Capitals. While Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya have been sensational so far, Chris Morris and David Miller's exploits with the bat hold them in good stead. But they want Jos Buttler to fire soon in IPL 2021.

RR's opponents, Chennai Super Kings, look a settled unit in IPL 2021. Although they did come up second-best in their first game, a sparkling opening spell from Deepak Chahar paved the way for a win against the Punjab Kings. Although the Super Kings look well-equipped in all three departments, they might contemplate bringing in Lungi Ngidi for Dwayne Bravo. Nevertheless, Chennai boast depth and balance, which should hold them in good stead ahead of Monday's game.

Although both teams are well-matched on paper, Chennai Super Kings will hold the edge in the crucial clash, owing to their experience. But Sanju Samson and co. have shown enough promise in the IPL 2021 so far and should keep the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on their toes.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 12

Date & Time: 19th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has played a lot differently than what we have been accustomed to seeing over the past few years. Although the first two games saw scores in excess of 200 being piled up for fun, the average first innings score in the subsequent games has been a paltry 127.

With a layer of grass on the surface, the pitch has aided swing bowlers early on, although there is ample seam movement available off the surface as well. As the match progresses, the pacers have used the change of pace to their advantage, with the ball gripping off the surface.

Advertisement

Although there isn't much turn on offer, the spinners have utilized the extra bounce available off the surface to good effect. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle to ensure a smooth passage of play in the powerplay overs.

Wickets in hand will be key, with 150-160 being a competitive total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as dew will play a part in the second innings.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CSK vs RR)

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips - IPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Sam Curran