CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 5, 2025

Chennai Super Kings will play their second home match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5. They will host Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals for a game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It is the first away game for DC, who played their previous two matches of IPL 2025 at their secondary home venue in Vizag. The Capitals remained undefeated during their Vizag leg, and they will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories when they take the field against the struggling Super Kings.

CSK have suffered two defeats in their last two matches. To make things worse for the franchise, their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is not 100% fit. As per reports, the CSK skipper may end up missing the match against DC, prompting MS Dhoni to step up and captain the franchise.

Ahead of the clash between CSK and DC, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differential picks in the Dream11 contests for this IPL 2025 fixture.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin (ALL) (CSK)

Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the Chennai Super Kings has not gone to plan so far. The veteran off-spinner has disappointed the CSK fans with his bowling performances this season.

However, one must note that Ashwin no longer plays international cricket. Hence, he needs some time to get adjusted to the tough environment of the IPL. Having played three matches, Ashwin will be expected to return to form soon. Perhaps, that could come against the Delhi Capials.

Ashwin has a ton of experience playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The spinners should receive some help from the surface as the game will be played in the afternoon. Expect Ashwin to produce his best performance of the season so far when he bowls against DC.

#2 Jake Fraser-McGurk (BAT) (DC)

While a majority of fantasy users will have their eyes on ex-CSK player Faf du Plessis, who will open the innings for DC, his opening partner Jake Fraser-McGurk could prove to be a differential. At the time of writing, Jake has been selected by less than 35% of fantasy users.

In the last match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt played a quickfire knock of 32 runs from 16 balls. He was the second top-scorer for RCB. If Jake can play a similar knock, he could make a huge difference in the fantasy contests.

#3 Abishek Porel (WK) (DC)

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel got a chance to bat at number three against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The southpaw impressed the fans by playing an unbeaten knock of 34 runs from 18 balls, smashing two fours and two sixes. It is pertinent to note that the game between DC and SRH was an afternoon match as well.

Porel has been an underrated performer for the Delhi Capitals; he always chips in with crucial cameos when needed. Batting at number three will give him a better chance of playing a big knock soon. Going with Porel as one of the wicketkeepers in your IPL fantasy team would be a wise move.

