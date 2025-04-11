CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 11, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Things have gone from bad to worse for CSK, as captain and star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture. They're on a four-match losing streak coming into this match and will desperately hope that their home ground helps them break this jinx.

They'll be up against a KKR team that has had a topsy-turvy campaign this season. They come into this match on the back of a heartbreaking four-run defeat to LSG and will aim to return to winning ways and pile onto CSK's misery.

As two top-class spin-bowling units go head-to-head at Chepauk, let's look at three players who'd make good Dream11 captaincy choices.

#3 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Despite CSK's travesties at the start of this season, the performance of their star signing at the auction, Noor Ahmad, has been a silver lining. The franchise signed the Afghan mystery spinner for ₹10 crore, and he has already proven his worth, picking up 11 wickets in five matches.

In four matches at this venue, Noor has picked up nine wickets, and against an aggressive KKR batting unit, expect Noor to bamboozle the batters and be among the wickets again. Considering his economical bowling, good dot ball percentage, and the revised Dream11 point system that awards an extra point for a wicket, Noor could be a solid captaincy option tonight.

#2 Devon Conway (WK) (CSK)

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out for the season, CSK needs another batter to step up and anchor the innings, and given his style of play and consistency, they have a ready-made replacement in Devon Conway. The Kiwi keeper-batter was retired out against PBKS, but despite his struggles before making a 49-ball 69, and was one of the highest-scoring Dream11 assets in that match.

Conway's solidity in technique and his run-accumulating batting style make him an ideal batting option. He loves batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, scoring 403 runs in nine innings at an average of 57.6. He's definitely a no-brainer when it comes to Dream11 captaincy for this match.

#1 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

Narine could be a major threat to CSK with bat and ball.

A spin-bowling all-rounder that opens the batting is a goldmine in T20 cricket, and even more so on a surface that should assist his bowling style. Sunil Narine is likely to be one of the most captained players in this fixture and for good reason.

He got KKR off to a flying start in their run chase against LSG, smashing a 13-ball 30 peppered with fours and sixes. While he hasn't had the best of tournaments with the ball, that could change at Chepauk, a venue tailor-made for spinners. Narine's excellent record against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja could see him bowl a couple of overs at the death, increasing his wicket-taking chances.

With a very high points ceiling, Narine is a shoo-in for Dream11 captaincy tonight.

