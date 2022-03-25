CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings kickstart the new season and perhaps a new era with MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy reins to Ravindra Jadeja. CSK managed to hold on to a fair few players after the IPL auction, with the onus being on the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu to deliver the goods yet again.

KKR, meanwhile, will head into the IPL season with Shreyas Iyer at the helm, with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine at his side. With a resourceful side to fall back on, KKR will fancy a win over CSK and take revenge for their IPL 2021 final loss. With both teams keen to start off a new era with a win, a cracking game beckons at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Tushar Deshpande/Rajvardhan Hangargekar

KKR XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Umesh Yadav/Rasikh Dar

Match Details

CSK vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 26th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Wankhede Stadium with there not being much help on offer for the pacers. The ball should skid on to the bat nicely, allowing the batters to play their shots freely from the start. The pacers should get some swing early on, but a change of pace and hitting hard lengths are the way to go. The spinners, meanwhile, will have to be clever with their lines and lengths, with the dew factor likely to go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CSK vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings is expected to start as the preferred keeper for KKR, given his recent exploits in the Big Bash League. Billings is a good player of spin and has often come up with match-defining knocks in the middle order over the last year or so. With Billings likely to take up a floater's role in the side, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ambati Rayudu: A lot will ride on the able shoulders of Ambati Rayudu in IPL 2022. The veteran batter is expected to come in at No. 4 in Moeen Ali's absence, which should allow him to build an innings at his preferred pace. With Rayudu having a decent record at the Wankhede Stadium, the CSK stalwart can be backed to come up with the goods in the IPL 2022 opener.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell provides the X factor in the KKR side with his explosive batting ability and fiery pace bowling. The burly West Indian is expected to take up the primary role in the death overs this season. That and his ultra-aggressive batting bodes well from a Dream11 perspective. Given his potential and the conditions on offer, Russell should be a must-have in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Milne: Adam Milne is likely to start as the lead pacer for CSK in IPL 2022 with Deepak Chahar out injured. The express pacer has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, impressing in both the Hundred and ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He should prove to be a handful with the new ball and given his ability to hit hard lengths and take pace off, Milne should make for a good selection in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Andre Russell (KKR)

Important stats for CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 635 runs in 16 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 45.36

Ravindra Jadeja - 227 runs in 12 IPL 2021 innings, SR: 145.51

Varun Chakravarthy - 18 wickets in 17 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 24.89

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Shivam Mavi and Sunil Narine.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Ambati Rayudu.

