CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 6th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first game on what promises to be an action-packed double-header Saturday, two teams who started the campaign in impressive fashion face off against each other as the defending IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings take on the Kings XI Punjab at their fortress, Chidambaram Stadium.

While CSK have banked on their arsenal of spinners at Chepauk, KXIP's top order has done most of the talking apart from their reliable bowling resources. With a chance to make it to the top of the IPL Points Table, here are a few tips to help you pick your fantasy teams

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Playing XI Updates

Chennai Super Kings

After experimenting with four frontline pacers, CSK should revert back to their three spinners theory with Harbhajan Singh or Karn Sharma coming in for Mohit Sharma. Dwayne Bravo has produced contrasting performances in the last two games in the death but should be backed to deliver in the crunch overs if required. The form of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu is cause for concern which could force Faf du Plessis' inclusion at the expense of a bowler.

Possible XI: Watson, Rayudu, Raina, Jadhav, Dhoni(C&WK), Jadeja, Santner/Karn, Bravo, Thakur, Chahar and Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle could return to the side with Hardus Viljoen sitting out of this match to accommodate Sam Curran in the side. This adds more batting strength to the side with as many as three spinners in Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb ur Rahman also in their ranks. The team looks fairly balanced with Sarafraz and Mandeep also shining in the previous games with Shami also delivering the good for them.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul(WK), Agarwal, Sarfaraz, Miller, Mandeep, Curran, R. Ashwin(C), Shami, Mujeeb and Varun/Murugan

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 18

6th April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Total Matches Played: 20

CSK: 12 (60%)

KXIP: 8(40%)

Matches in Chepauk: 5 (3 CSK, 2 KXIP)

Last 5 Matches: 4 CSK, 1 KXIP

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 21st May 2018: CSK(159-5, 19.1 overs) beat KXIP (153, 19.4 overs) by 5 wickets, Pune

Man of the Match: Lungi Ngidi- 4/10

Last Match in Chepauk: 25th April 2015: CSK (192-3, 20 overs) beat KXIP (95-9, 20 overs) by 97 runs

Man of the Match: Brendon McCullum - (66 off 44)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul is yet to fully showcase his batting prowess for the Kings and should be the preferred option for the contest ahead of MS Dhoni.

Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu and Mayank Agarwal are must-haves in the side considering the slow nature of the Chepauk pitch while the likes of David Miller and Suresh Raina are also viable options to complete the batting department.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo should be backed to bounce back for his disappointing performance against MI with a wicket or two to his name while Sam Curran could utilize the early swing on offer with his incisive bowling.

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman and Imran Tahir are the first choice players from either side with their ability to prize out the big wickets. The likes of Shami and Chahar have also done well in the recent matches and should ideally be in the running for the other bowling spots.

Captain: KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu had a wonderful 2018 campaign but haven't scaled those heights this year inspite of looking good early on. They are the front-runners for captaincy and should be backed to score some runs in what is a crucial game for both teams.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lokesh Rahul(WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Shami. Captain: Lokesh Rahul

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lokesh Rahul(WK), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Sarafraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir. Captain: Ambati Rayudu

