CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2022 with four losses in four games. They will now be up against a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore side who come into the match on the back of three consecutive wins. With the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik firing on all cylinders, RCB will start as the undeniable favorites. However, CSK boast a resourceful squad who could spring an upset over Faf du Plessis and Co. With both teams keen to bag a win, a thrilling encounter beckons in Mumbai.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo/Adam Milne/Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

RCB XI

Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Mahipal Lomror/Siddarth Kaul.

Match Details

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 12th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

With the game likely to be played on a used pitch, a relatively low-scoring game is expected at the DY Patil Stadium. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters will want to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with chasing being the preferred option at the venue. 160 should be a good total, but both teams have the firepower to go well above and beyond.

Today’s CSK vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anuj Rawat: Anuj Rawat had a breakout innings in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, scoring a brilliant fifty to anchor a tricky chase. The southpaw has looked good in IPL 2022 and given his recent form, Rawat should make full use of a lackluster CSK new-ball attack, making him a handy pick in your CSK vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 2021 Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad has been underwhelming this season with only a handful of runs to show for his efforts. Although Gaikwad has struggled against quality pace, he remains CSK's best bet with the bat. Given his knack for scoring big runs against RCB, the CSK opener is a must-have in your CSK vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has blown hot and cold in the CSK batting unit, but he did impress with his aggression and intent against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Moeen's batting alone should hold him in good stead, his off-spin is also a useful asset that CSK can rely on, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj, like Ruturaj Gaikwad, has disappointed in IPL 2022. While he has been decent with the new ball, Siraj has failed to translate the same into the backend of the innings, often proving to be expensive. But with Harshal Patel unlikely to play today, a lot will ride on Siraj to deliver the goods in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 265 points

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 237 points

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 204 points

Important stats for CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 138 runs in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 34.50

Wanindu Hasaranga - 8 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.00

Dwayne Bravo - 6 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.33

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey and Mukesh Choudhary.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

