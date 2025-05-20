CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 20, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 62nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

This is the final match of the season for RR, whose inability to close out run chases has cost them in IPL 2025, and they'll look to close their disappointing campaign out against a CSK team that they convincingly beat in the reverse fixture.

CSK comes into this clash after a successful run chase against KKR and will want to register a win tonight to move off the bottom of the points table.

Ad

Trending

With both teams providing plenty of opportunities to exciting youngsters and playing for pride, this should be an entertaining encounter. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices from this match.

Riyan Parag's dependable bowling has added another dimension to him as a Dream11 option.

Riyan Parag will look to finish IPL 2025 on a high after another decent season with both bat and ball for the Royals. Parag was the stand-in skipper for a bulk of the season for RR, and while the team didn't taste much success, he produced some good performances with the bat, scoring 390 runs at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of close to 170!

Ad

He has also been a very useful bowler, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 8, keeping things much tighter than many of RR's frontline bowlers. At what should be a spin-friendly venue in Delhi, Parag's spin could come in handy for the Royals against a CSK batting unit that has struggled against spin this season.

His belligerent ball-striking and clever bowling make him a good Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

Ad

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR)

In this tough season for the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive batting form has been a major positive. The southpaw has smashed six half-centuries in 13 innings and is currently the third-highest run-scorer of IPL 2025, with 523 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 158.01.

He has been unforgiving against the bowlers in the powerplay, and with CSK often guilty of not being the most effective in that phase, Jaiswal could capitalize on the same. He is in the top five for both fours and sixes hit in IPL 2025, and that alone raises his Dream11 point-scoring potential by quite a bit.

Ad

He's certainly one of the best Dream11 captaincy choices in this fixture.

One of CSK's better moves this season was to promote Ravindra Jadeja to No.4, solving the long-existing problem of the underutilization of his batting abilities. The all-rounder has certainly taken to the task pretty well and is CSK's 2nd-highest run-scorer of the season.

On a Delhi surface that should offer assistance to the spinners, Jadeja's left-arm spin will be crucial in keeping the likes of Sanju Samson quiet. Much like Riyan Parag, Jadeja's all-round abilities put him in good stead with regards to his Dream11 point-scoring potential, and RR's relatively weaker bowling lineup makes it quite likely for a good outing with the bat for Jadeja.

He's a quality Dream11 captaincy pick from this fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More