CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Rajasthan have lost both their matches so far. They lost their last match to the Kolkata Knight Riders, and fans have started questioning Riyan Parag's leadership abilities. The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 29 head-to-head matches. The Chennai Super Kings have won 16 matches, while the Rajasthan Royals have won 13 matches.

Ad

Trending

CSK vs RR Match Details

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs RR, 11th Match

Date and Time: 30 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase.

Ad

The last match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 304 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CSK vs RR Form Guide

CSK - L W

RR - L L

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XI

CSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana (impact).

Ad

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (impact), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He almost won the first match for his team, scoring 66 runs in just 37 balls. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

Batters

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Rachin Ravindra is a top-notch player who can use this pitch to his advantage. He has smashed 106 runs in the last two matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Jadeja will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Wanindu Hasaranga is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor has a good head-to-head record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken seven wickets in the last two matches. Khaleel Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

CSK vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ad

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is one of the most crucial picks from Chennai Super Kings, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has smashed 106 runs in the last two matches.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt one of the most crucial picks from the Rajasthan Royals squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 79 runs in the last two matches. He smashed 66 runs in just 37 balls in the first match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CSK vs RR, 11th Match

Sanju Samson

Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Noor Ahmad

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Samson, D Jurel

Ad

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Ravindra, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, R Jadeja

Bowlers: K Ahmed, M Pathirana, N Ahmad, T Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Samson

Ad

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Ravindra, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, R Jadeja

Bowlers: K Ahmed, M Pathirana, N Ahmad, T Deshpande, M Theekshana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback