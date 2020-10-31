DC v MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 51 of IPL 2020 sees league leaders Mumbai Indians (MI) try to cement their spot in the first qualifier against the recently-tottering Delhi Capitals (DC). A win here could ensure that MI finish in the top 2, whereas defeat for the Capitals could put their qualification in doubt and leave them needing to win their last game in order to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

After losing two of their first three matches, Mumbai have recovered well and been the best team in the tournament since. Having hardly put a foot wrong, the Indians have eight wins in 12 games, and they will be hopeful of extending that good run.

Delhi, on the other hand, looked like runaway leaders right from the start. That was until they hit a roadblock in the form of the Kings XI Punjab, who beat them by 5 wickets. DC were then faced 59 and 88-run defeats at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

In anticipation of what promises to be a cracker of a contest, we look at three players that could make great captain of vice-captain choices for your DC v MI Dream11 teams.

1. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been MI's best bowler at IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finds himself second on the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2020 at the moment with 20 wickets. Up against a direct competitor in Kagiso Rabada today, Bumrah will be hopeful of catching up with the former, if not overtaking him.

Although Bumrah failed to pick up any wickets against DC the last time around, the Indian pace spearhead did manage to contain the batsmen and up the pressure on them. Given his wicket-taking record in the tournament so far, however, Bumrah could very well cause some damage to the DC line-up whenever his captain entrusts him with the ball.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan struck form midway through IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan did not have the most impressive of starts to IPL 2020. After struggling to convert starts into big scores in the first half of the tournament, Dhawan finally struck form with a run of four 50+ scores on the trot, including two consecutive hundreds, the first to ever do so in IPL history. He now finds himself at second place on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

Although the southpaw has struggled to keep that form going in the last couple of matches, DC will need him to score big again if they’re to beat MI today.

Dhawan will hope that he can repeat his performance against the Indians from earlier in the tournament, and set off on another good run of form, just like he did the last time.

3. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock's contributions have been crucial at IPL 2020.

Advertisement

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock barely makes the Top 10 in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, with 392 runs to his name in the tournament so far. De Kock, however, has been impressive at the top of the order, scoring 4 fifties in 12 games.

The Proteas’ limited-overs captain will be looking to give his team yet another great start against the Delhi Capitals in their bid to cement a top-two spot. The last time these two teams faced off, De Kock’s 36-ball 53 set the pace as MI chased down 163 in a final over thriller.