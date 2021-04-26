DC v RCB, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Delhi Capitals square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 22 of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 27th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fly in to Ahmedabad and are on the park straightaway. Both sides have the same number of points (8) but it is DC who are just above RCB on the points table due to a better net run rate.

DC have continued from where they left off last season. The 2020 runners-up have won four out of their first five games so far. They have chased down a couple of big totals with relative ease in Mumbai and in their Chennai leg which was just two games, they were excellent.

In fact, they are coming into this game on the back of a Super Over win. Delhi more or less were ahead in most parts of the game but Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) did play really well and forced a Super Over in which Delhi held their nerve and got over to line to gain two points. On the whole, DC’s batting line-up has clicked while for the most part, the bowling has been pretty good as well.

DC v RCB Head to Head

RCB’s high-flying start was cut short as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their four-match winning streak. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance caused RCB’s downfall. Apart from that 37-run 20th over, the RCB bowling was actually pretty good. Meanwhile, the batting started well too but it just wasn’t there day as they collapsed big time to eventually lose by 69 runs.

In fact, Virat Kohli and co will do well not to over-react to this loss. They have been playing and gelling well together as a side. A lot of things have worked for them. The bowling has done really well. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal who has been slightly indifferent, most of them have played their part. Meanwhile, barring the last game, the batting has also done well and has contributed well. Thus, RCB will be hoping to brush this aside quickly and get back on track.

As far as the line-ups are concerned, Delhi have been dealt with a blow as Ravichandran Ashwin ahs decided to take a break from this year’s IPL as he wants to help his family fight against COVID-19. Hence, it could be Umesh Yadav who replaces the off-spinner as they are not playing in Chennai anymore. Meanwhile, RCB might look to bring back Shahbaz Ahmed into the mix or they could look at Rajat Patidar if they want to bolster their batting.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli may have failed in the last game. The RCB skipper scored just 8 against CSK but he has contributed well in the previous games. He has a couple of 33s and a splendid 72 not out. Hence, expect him to roar back amongst the runs. Moreover, he faces a favourable opposition. Kohli loves playing against Delhi. He has amassed 897 runs at an average of 59.80 and a strike-rate of 136.52 against them which also includes 8 half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime touch with the bat this season. He has amassed 259 runs in five innings and is striking at 142.30. Dhawan has recorded just one score of under 25 so far. The left-handed opener has also done well against RCB, scoring 566 runs which includes six half-centuries. Thus, not only against RCB, Dhawan has been scoring big runs consistently and his contribution in the field is very good too. Thus, he will be one of the top captaincy choices.

