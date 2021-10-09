DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's IPL 2021 match - October 10th, 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 on Sunday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this encounter.

The Delhi Capitals finished atop the table with 20 points, having won 10 out of their 14 league phase matches. Meanwhile, the Super Kings finished second with nine wins from 14 games.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of losses against their respective opponents. CSK lost to the Punjab Kings by six wickets, while DC suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Delhi-based franchise starts this fixture as the favorites, having defeated Chennai Super Kings twice in the league phase. They won the two encounters by seven & three wickets, respectively.

Moreover, the Chennai-based outfit are on a three-match losing streak and will have to get their combination right ahead of Qualifier 1.

With that said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan in action for Delhi Capitals - IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 544 runs in 14 matches during the ongoing edition of the IPL. He is the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2021 and is just a couple of good knocks away from making it to the top of the table.

The Indian batter has been in fine touch throughout the season and is expected to continue contributing runs for his side when they meet CSK on Sunday. Dhawan scored an 85 and 39 against Chennai Super Kings when the two sides met in the group stage matches.

The 35-year-old batter has performed with the bat against the Super Kings on both occasions. One can expect him to score in bulk when DC meet CSK for the third time this season.

Shardul Thakur (L) having a chat with CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

CSK speedster Shardul Thakur is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he has been a consistent wicket-taker for the franchise. The 29-year-old Indian pacer has had ups and downs throughout the season but has scalped crucial wickets for his team and should find a place for himself in your team.

He has picked up 18 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2021. Thakur has delivered both costly and economical spells. However, his wicket-taking ability makes him a suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team during the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture between DC and CSK.

#1 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis plays a shot during CSK's IPL 2021 fixture against PBKS (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Faf du Plessis is the perfect option to lead your Dream11 team, considering his excellent form in IPL 2021. The South African batter is the second-highest run-scorer of the season, having scored 546 runs from 14 games.

He has scored five half-centuries this season and has been a consistent performer with the bat for the Super Kings. The 37-year-old star has batted at a strike rate of 137.53 and is expected to provide CSK with a flying start alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad when they take on the Delhi Capitals on October 10.

Taking his experience and form into consideration, he should be your most suitable candidate to lead the Dream11 team for the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee