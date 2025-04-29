DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 48

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed seventh on points table with three wins of their nine matches. Their last match against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table. They have won six of their nine matches of the tournament.

The two teams have played a total of 34 head-to-head matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 18 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 15. One match ended without any result.

Ad

Trending

DC vs KKR Match Details

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game begins at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs KKR, 48th Match

Date and Time: 29th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 327 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Ad

DC vs KKR Form Guide

DC - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

KKR - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact)

DC vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 364 runs in the last eight matches. Abishek Porel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Ad

Batters

Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ajinkya Rahane was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 271 runs in the last eight matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 147 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches. Vipraj Nigam is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mitchell Starc has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 11 wickets in the last nine matches. Varun Chakravarthy is another good bowler pick for today's match.

DC vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 147 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches of the season.

Ad

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 364 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs KKR, 48th Match

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Abishek Porel

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, A Porel

Ad

Batters: T Stubbs, A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, F du Plessis

All-rounders: S Narine, A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, V Chakravarthy , K Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, A Porel, R Gurbaz

Ad

Batters: K Nair, A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, F du Plessis

All-rounders: S Narine, A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, H Rana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More