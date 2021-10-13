KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders came up with a good performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator, courtesy of a Sunil Narine special. They will be keen to sustain their momentum against the Delhi Capitals. DC, meanwhile, will head into the game as the clear favorites, given their star power across all departments. With both teams eager to seal a place in the final, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Sharjah.

KKR vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell/Shakib al Hasan, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna/Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran/Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

Match Details

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 13th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is on the slower side. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, something which the batters will look to make full use of early in the innings. As the match progresses, the spinners will have a more significant role, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs.

Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160 should be a great total at this venue with dew likely to play a factor in the second half of the match.

Today’s KKR vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Although Rishabh Pant comes into this game on the back of a good knock in Qualifier 1, his captaincy did draw some flak. He will be keen to come up with a better performance and lead his side into the IPL final. With Dinesh Karthik set to bat at number six or seven, Pant should ideally get the nod in your KKR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has shown signs of intent in the UAE leg, but he is due for a big knock at the top of the order. He is one of the better players of spin in the competition and with the pitch in Sharjah being on the slower side, Gill is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has been a revelation for Delhi Capitals since making the move to the franchise last year. Patel has excelled in the middle overs, especially against left-handers, often picking up wickets at times of need. With his batting also likely to come into play, he is a must-have in your KKR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has been crucial to KKR's resurgence in IPL 2021 with his searing pace and clever variations delivering wickets at crucial junctures. He comes into this game on the back of a good performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be keen to replicate the same versus Delhi Capitals as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 837 points

Avesh Khan (DC) - 745 points

Rishabh Pant (DC) - 724 points

Important Stats for KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi: 383 runs in 14 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 29.46

Shikhar Dhawan: 551 runs in 15 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 39.36

Anrich Nortje: 10 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Economy: 5.92

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

