DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

The Delhi Capitals are the only winless team in the IPL this season, losing each of their five matches so far. They have struggled to click as a unit despite the likes of Axar Patel and David Warner holding their own to an extent.

Their upcoming opponents Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are on a two-match losing streak and will be keen to return to winning ways. They have a decent roster filled with experience and firepower, with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine holding the key.

With both teams eyeing an all-important win, another cracking encounter is on the cards in Delhi.

DC vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 28

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 28th match of IPL 2023 in Delhi on Thursday, April 20. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 28

Date and Time: April 20th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: Batters hitting 5 sixes in an over in the IPL

DC vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 28

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be a competitive one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 167 this season. While pacers have picked up the majority of the wickets this season, spinners should play a big role as well. The previous game saw as many as seven wickets fall in the last five overs across both innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew bound to have a say as well.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1st-innings score: 167

2nd-innings score: 168

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

DC vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy and Umesh Yadav.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw/Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell/Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5 matches, 102 runs, Average: 20.20)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has not been in the best of form for the Knight Riders, scoring 102 runs in five matches. Despite Gurbaz averaging only 20.20 this season, he has a fifty to his name against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this season.

With Abishek Porel batting down the order, Gurbaz can be backed as the top wicketkeeper pick in your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (5 matches, 225 runs, Average: 45.60)

David Warner is the Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer this season with 225 runs in five matches. He has three fifties in five outings with an average of 45.60 holding him in good stead.

With Warner boasting a fine record against the Knight Riders, he should be a good pick for your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (5 matches, 129 runs, 2 wickets)

Axar Patel has been Delhi's go-to player this season with bat and ball. While he has only picked up two wickets, Axar has stood out the most with the ball, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 165.38.

With Axar likely to earn a promotion to tackle the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine with the bat, he is a must-have in your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 26.33)

Sunil Narine has had his moments in the IPL this season, picking up six wickets in five matches. He is averaging 26.33 with the ball and has been fairly economical in the middle overs.

With the conditions likely to assist spinners, Narine is a fine pick for your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has shown glimpses of his ability this season with 60 runs and three wickets in five matches so far. Russell boasts a batting strike rate of 177.09 in the IPL, holding him in good stead.

With Russel likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has not had a great IPL so far, picking up two wickets in four matches so far. Despite his lackluster numbers, Nortje has generated decent pace and nailed his yorkers in the death overs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled against express pace in the middle overs in recent matches, making Nortje a viable captaincy pick for your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 228 runs in 5 matches Venkatesh Iyer 234 runs in 5 matches Anrich Nortje 2 wickets in 4 matches Sunil Narine 6 wickets in 5 matches Axar Patel 129 runs in 5 matches

DC vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 28

Rinku Singh has been the standout batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season, scoring 174 runs in five matches. He is averaging 58 this season with a batting strike rate in excess of 140 holding him in good stead.

With Rinku being used as an enforcer in the middle overs, he could be a decent pick for your DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner (vc), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Nitish Rana (vc), Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje (c), Varun Chakravarthy

Poll : 0 votes