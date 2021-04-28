DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 29th, 2021

Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Delhi Capitals have been in good form in IPL 2021 with four wins in six games. Although they lost their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the week, the Capitals will head into Thursday's fixture with a lot of confidence. While openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have excelled, their overseas stars haven't really fired in the middle overs. With Delhi also struggling on the death bowling front, they might ponder a few changes against KKR.

Their opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders, haven't done too well in IPL 2021 thus far. With just two wins in six games, KKR are placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table. However, they snapped their four-match losing streak earlier in the week against the Punjab Kings at the very venue and will be looking to keep the momentum intact. They will need Shubman Gill to find his mojo soon, with the young opener yet to fire this season. With a resourceful squad at their disposal, one can't write the Knight Riders off at any cost.

DC and KKR look evenly matched on paper with nothing much to separate the two sides. However, Delhi Capitals might hold the edge, owing to their performances in IPL 2021 so far. Either way, both teams will be keen to register another win as a mouth-watering clash beckons at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma/Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 25, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 29th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

As seen in the two IPL 2021 games played at the Narendra Modi Stadium so far, the pitch is on the slower side, with the bowlers getting some help off the surface. Although there isn't much swing available for the pacers, the likes of Pat Cummins and Ishant Sharma will enjoy some movement off the seam. The spinners should come into play as the match progresses, with the batsmen likely to target the straight boundaries against them. Both teams will ideally want to chase, given the dew factor in the second innings. Although 160-170 should be par at the venue, both teams are capable of breaching the 180-run mark with ease.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DC vs KKR)

DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Steve Smith