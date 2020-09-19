DC vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 20th, 2020

IPL 2020 action shifts to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as Delhi Capitals take on a new-look Kings XI Punjab side in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

IPL 2019 semi-finalists Delhi Capitals were the busiest team during the trade window as they pulled off a few eye-catching trades with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin joining the ranks.

With an already strong Indian core led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals will be looking to go further than what they managed in 2019, although they face a stern test in the form of Kings XI Punjab first up.

Change has been the only constant in the past year or so for KXIP, who come into this tournament with a new coach and a first-time captain in Anil Kumble and KL Rahul respectively.

Their IPL aspirations were clear during the auctions as they strengthened their side with the acquisitions of Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan. But there are still some question marks over the captaincy of KL Rahul, who will be under the pump from the outset.

Both teams won one game each when they met in the 2019 IPL league phase, although Kings XI Punjab leads the overall battle with 14 wins. Delhi, meanwhile, have managed only 10 victories.

However, this is a brand new season where each team starts with a clean slate. With both teams being well-equipped in every department, we should have a cracker of a contest between the two sides on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul/Anrich Nortje, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel.

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Jagadeesha Suchith/Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Sheldon Cottrell/Chris Jordan.

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Date: 20th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the pitch in Dubai is a good batting track with the ball likely to skid on nicely under the lights.

The dimensions of the ground aren't very big, helping the batsmen take on the spinners, who could have a significant say in the outcome of this game. The average score at this venue in IPL 2014 was 149 although we could see relatively high-scoring games as the tournament progresses.

With dew coming into play later in the game, the toss could play a factor as the spinners might find it difficult to grip the ball. Both teams would ideally look to chase here with 160 representing a par score at this venue.

