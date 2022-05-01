DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 45

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 45th match will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been brilliant in their debut IPL season, winning six out of their nine games so far. While their batting has relied on the fortunes of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG's bowling attack has been sensational. However, they come across the Delhi Capitals, who are beginning to find their stride in IPL 2022. With the likes of David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav firing on all cylinders, Delhi will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, a cracking game is in store with two valuable points up for grabs in Mumbai.

DC vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.

LSG XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan.

Match Details

DC vs LSG, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 45

Date and Time: 1st May 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

With a fresh pitch likely to be used for this game, a relatively high-scoring encounter is expected at the Wankhede. There should be ample movement on offer for the pacers, but the batters should enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface. The pitch could slow down as the match progresses, making for a crucial phase in the middle overs. With this being a day game, the dew factor is unlikely to play a part. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s DC vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock had a decent outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous game, but couldn't convert his promising start into a big score. The southpaw would relish facing Delhi's pacers, who aren't the quickest. With the South African due for a big one, he could be a handy addition to your DC vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been decent at the top of the order for Delhi, complementing David Warner perfectly. The DC opener is known for his fast starts in the powerplay, which will be key against a strong LSG bowling attack. Given his form this season, Shaw is likely to have a big say in the outcome of the match.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder had a subdued outing against PBKS, not bowling his full quota of overs. However, he has been LSG's go-to bowler in the death overs, using his variations and experience to good effect. With Holder likely to take up the floater's role in the batting unit as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation in IPL 2022, picking up wickets for fun in the middle overs. The Indian international has been using his experience and varying his pace brilliantly, often being DC's go-to man when in need of a wicket. With the conditions also suiting his style of bowling, Kuldeep is a must-have in your DC vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 573 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 592 points

David Warner (DC) - 390 points

Important stats for DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 261 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 52.20

KL Rahul - 374 runs in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 53.43

Kuldeep Yadav - 17 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 14.12

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh.

DC vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

Edited by Samya Majumdar