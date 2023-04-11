DC vs MI Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 11th, 2023

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 11. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting this exciting DC vs MI clash.

After losing three games on the trot, the Capitals, led by David Warner, are still searching for their first victory of the season. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.092.

Mumbai, on the other hand, haven’t improved much after a disappointing season last year as they have faced defeats in both their games so far. The team will be hoping for a change in fortunes as they currently stand ninth in the points table with a net run rate of -1.394

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for DC vs MI. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 8.5 Credits

Kuldeep Yadav celebrating a wicket against Gujarat Titans, Courtesy: IPL

Kuldeep Yadav is yet to show his real class in the tournament. The 28-year-old spinner bowled with tight lines and lengths against the Rajasthan Royals and picked up one wicket at an economy of 7.8.

He could prove to be a match-winner for the Capitals on the sluggish track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Hence, you should pick him in the DC vs MI Dream 11 team.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9 Credits

Suryakumar Yadav pose ahead of their clash against CSK, Courtesy: IPL

Suryakumar Yadav has not been in his best form in recent times. However, the right-handed batter has the ability to single-handedly destroy any bowling unit and smack the bowlers all over the park.

If he gets going, he is capable of fetching a lot of fantasy points in the DC vs MI match with his hard-hitting ability. The team will be expecting a match-winning knock from him in this game.

#1 David Warner (DC) - 9 Credits

David Warner in action against Rajasthan Royals, Courtesy: IPL

David Warner has been the only positive for the Delhi Capitals thus far. The veteran Aussie batter is among the leading run-getters of the tournament, having notched up 158 runs from three games at an average of 52.67.

He has already notched up two half-centuries in the tournament, therefore, Warner is going to be a must-have pick for the DC vs MI game.

