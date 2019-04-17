DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 18th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 138 // 17 Apr 2019, 16:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

Both the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are firmly in the running for the play-off places as they come into Thursday's game with a good run of form behind them. While the likes of Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock have led the way for Mumbai, exceptional bowling performances have done the trick for Delhi, who have won their last three games on the trot. Both teams have five wins from their eight matches and look to cut the gap at the top of the IPL Points Table, where CSK lie with fourteen points as of Wednesday. With a competitive tussle between bat and ball on the card at the Feroz Shah Kotla, here are a few tips to pick your DC vs MI Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi Capitals:

After a brilliant comeback against SRH in their previous game, Delhi Capitals have crucial momentum on their side and look to sustain it on Thursday as well. Continuity is key for DC, which could see them field the same set of players who featured in Hyderabad with Colin Munro and Keemo Paul doing well. Kagiso Rabada, the current holder of the Purple Cap, is in very good form with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Chris Morris complementing him perfectly. The last time DC vs MI took place, Rishabh Pant was at his best and would be pivotal to their chances on Thursday as well.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Munro, Pant(WK), Axar, Morris, Mishra/Tewatia, Rabada, Paul and Ishant.

Mumbai Indians:

Advertisement

Like their opponents on Thursday, Mumbai Indians aren't expected to make any changes with all the bases seemingly being covered over the last few games. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are crucial to this team with the balance they provide with their skill-set while the trio of Bumrah, Behrendorff and Malinga have done exceptionally well in the first six and the death overs. Rohit Sharma is yet to score a fifty this season but has looked in ominous form each and every time he has stepped foot on the ground. With the resources in their team, Mumbai Indians should back themselves to win the second DC vs MI 2019 encounter and inch closer to a play-off spot

Possible XI: Rohit(C), de Kock(WK), Surya, Ishan, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Behrendorff, Malinga and Bumrah.

Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 34

April 18th 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Total Matches Played: 23

MI: 11

DC: 12

Matches in Delhi: 9 (6 DC 3 MI)

Last 5 Matches: 3 DC 2 MI

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 24 March 2019: DC(213-6, 20 overs) beat MI (176, 19.2 overs) by 37 runs, Mumbai

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant (78 off 27)

Last Match in Delhi: 20 May 2019: DC (174-4, 20 overs) beat MI (163, 19.3 overs) by 11 runs

Man of the Match: Amit Mishra (3/19)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With a good record against the Mumbai Indians, Rishabh Pant is the designated wicket-keeper for this game inspite of Quinton de Kock's good show in the IPL so far. Although de Kock isn't a bad option after all, Pant's explosiveness and attacking intent gives him the nod over the South African.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are must have players in the team with their ability to churn out runs on a consistent basis while another Mumbaikar, Prithvi Shaw is also eager to score runs after a couple of failure at the top of the order. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav are also in the mix if one were to opt for a different set of players in the batting department for DC vs MI.

Allrounders: Both Hardik and Krunal Pandya are crucial to Mumbai's chances of putting a halt to the Delhi Capitals bandwagon and should be picked in the fantasy team as well. One of Chris Morris and Axar Patel should suffice as the third allrounder.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada pick themselves for obvious reasons while Amit Mishra could be a clever pick considering his record against Mumbai. Man of the Match on Monday, Lasith Malinga is also a viable option to complete the fantasy team for DC vs MI 2019.

Captain: Rohit Sharma is due for a big one and should be backed with captaincy while the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Krunal Pandya are also good options to choose as captain with their ability to play match-winning knocks being crucial in the DC vs MI Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Krunal Pandya, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Krunal Pandya

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.