DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are set to start their hunt for a sixth title with a mouthwatering clash against the Delhi Capitals. MI, despite losing the Pandya brothers and Trent Boult, have managed to assemble a formidable squad. However, they will be without star batter Suryakumar Yadav for the opening fixture, with Tilak Verma set to make his debut.

The Capitals also have a strong roster to fall back on, although they will be without overseas stars Mitch Marsh and David Warner, who are busy with their national sides. But with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur in the ranks, Delhi will fancy a win in what promises to be an entertaining game in Mumbai.

DC vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, KS Bharat/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya.

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande/Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills.

Match Details

DC vs MI, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to attack from the start despite there being some swing on offer for the pacers. The spinners will have to be clever with their lines and lengths to make the most out of the pitch. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s DC vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting players in the world and for good reason. He has been in fine form over the last year or so, with his batting prowess against spin being noteworthy. His batting position is expected to be flexible, allowing him to influence the game more effectively. While Ishan Kishan isn't a bad option either, Pant is a must-have in your DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma's knack for scoring big runs is well-documented, with the Mumbai Indians captain being one of the highest runscorers in the history of the IPL. With Ishan Kishan at the other end, Rohit should have the luxury of taking his time and building an innings. Given his ability and record in the IPL, Rohit is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel was one of the four players to be retained by Delhi Capitals and for good reason. Axar has been pretty consistent since joining the franchise a few years ago. The left-arm spinner is known for his economical spells in the middle overs. But with his batting also being a vital asset, Axar can be backed to deliver the goods in this game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2022, this time with a different set-up around him. However, the onus will once again be on Bumrah to deliver the goods with his clever variations and impressive death bowling skills. With the star pacer capable of picking up wickets in any phase of the game, he is a good addition to your DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Shardul Thakur (DC)

Important stats for DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Rishabh Pant - 419 runs in 16 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 34.92

Rohit Sharma - 381 runs in 13 IPL 2021 innings, Average: 29.31

Jasprit Bumrah - 21 wickets in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 19.52

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs MI IPL 2022 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Tim David, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Chetan Sakariya and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

DC vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Chetan Sakariya and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

