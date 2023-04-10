DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs MI Dream11 prediction.

The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are winless this season with two and three losses, respectively. While Mumbai's bowling has let them down on both occasions, Delhi's power-packed batting unit has not hit its stride just yet.

Despite languishing at the bottom of the table, Delhi Capitals will start as slight favorites owing to home conditions and a well-balanced side. However, they will be wary of what the Mumbai Indians are capable of with Jofra Archer in line for a return.

With both teams seeking their first win of the season, an entertaining game beckons in Delhi.

DC vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 16

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 16th match of IPL 2023 in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 16

Date and Time: April 11th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

DC vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 16

The previous game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Gujarat chase down 162 with relative ease. While the spinners had their moments, it was the pacers who were more effective in the game, accounting for nine out of 12 wickets. There should be some help available early on with the new ball as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to come into play as the match progresses.

in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1st-innings score: 162

2nd-innings score: 163

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

DC vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan and Jason Behrendorff.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt/Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (2 matches, 42 runs, Average: 21.00)

Ishan Kishan has had a quiet start to his campaign, scoring 42 runs in two matches. He showed signs of form in the previous game with a 21-ball 31 against the Chennai Super Kings.

With Ishan capable of scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate as well, he is a top pick for your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (3 matches, 158 runs, Average: 52.67)

David Warner is Delhi Capitals' leading runscorer with 158 runs in three matches. Although he is striking well below his IPL career strike rate of 139.95 this season, Warner has two fifties in three matches so far.

With Warner being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (3 matches, 54 runs, 1 wicket)

Axar Patel has shown glimpses of his form in the last three matches with 54 runs and one wicket to his name. While he has held his own with the bat, Axar's real value lies in his left-arm spin with 102 wickets to his credit.

With the conditions also suiting him, Axar is a decent pick for your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jason Behrendorff (1/24 in the previous game vs CSK)

Jason Behrendorff had a decent outing in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings, picking up a wicket and impressing with the new ball. He has a decent IPL record of six wickets at a strike rate of 25.0 so far.

Given Delhi Capitals' struggles against left-arm pacers this season, Behrendroff could be a brilliant pick for your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has had a horrid start to his IPL 2023 campaign, scoring only 16 runs in two matches. Despite his recent struggles, Suryakumar has a terrific record in IPL cricket with 2660 runs at a strike rate of 136.

With the star batter due for a big score, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has had his moments in this tournament with two wickets in two matches. Nortje has 45 wickets in 32 IPL matches, with his strike rate of 16.22 holding him in good stead.

With Nortje picking up two wickets in his previous outing in Delhi, he is a brilliant captaincy choice for your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 158 runs in 3 matches Tilak Varma 106 runs in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 2 wickets in 2 matches Jason Behrendorff 1 wicket in 2 matches Ishan Kishan 42 runs in 2 matches

DC vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 16

Jofra Archer is likely to return to MI's playing XI after missing out against Chennai Super Kings. Archer is a fine bowler with 46 wickets in 36 matches at a strike rate of 18.46. With Archer capable of adding value with the bat as well, he is a brilliant differential pick for your DC vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Kuldeep Yadav, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje (c)

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batters: David Warner (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rohit Sharma

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Arshad Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje

