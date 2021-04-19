DC vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 20th, 2021

Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

A repeat of the IPL 2020 final is upon us as the Delhi Capitals begin the Chennai leg of their IPL 2021 campaign. In the absence of regular captain Shreyas Iyer, DC have blown hot and cold this season. However, their batting unit has fared well in both their wins, with Shikhar Dhawan topping the batting charts with 186 runs at the time of writing. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant's form also adds value to the Capitals, who will need their bowling attack to come up with the goods against a dominant Mumbai Indians side. Much will depend on Kagiso Rabada, who hasn't really clicked in IPL 2021, but with the likes of Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan also impressing, Delhi should fancy a win on Tuesday.

Their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, have been one of the most in-form teams in the competition so far. Although they lost their opening IPL 2021 contest, MI have hit back hard with two wins on the trot. Mumbai Indians' bowling attack has been phenomenal leading the way, despite their batting unit blowing hot and cold. They will need Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to get back to their free-flowing selves, although it might be a tough ask against a competent Delhi bowling attack.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult running riot for the Mumbai Indians, they are the clear favorites heading into the game. But against a top-class batting unit, including Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan in their ranks, the Delhi Capitals are a force to be reckoned with in IPL 2021. With Pant and co. looking to avenge their loss to the Mumbai Indians in last year's final, we should be in for a mouth-watering clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Ravi Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav/Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 13, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 20th April 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

While Chepauk has seen its fair share of low-scoring thrillers in IPL 2021, an even battle between bat and ball awaits on Tuesday. As seen in the previous game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the ball is skidding nicely onto the bat, with some runs up for grabs in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss. Although 150-160 should be a good total at the venue, both teams are capable of breaching the 160-run mark with ease.

Advertisement

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DC vs MI)

DC vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma