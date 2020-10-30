DC vs MI IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 31st, 2020

Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After CSK's last-ball win over KKR, Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the play-offs in IPL 2020. However, it's not a dead rubber for Mumbai Indians, as the defending IPL champions look to seal a top-two spot that will give them two opportunities to reach the final.

MI's batting unit has been held together admirably by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is facing an injury concern. Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard has led his troops well, and his management of Jasprit Bumrah's overs has been exemplary. Bumrah, along with the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, will be key against a star-studded DC batting unit.

Delhi Capitals are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in IPL 2020; one win in their two remaining games should suffice in that regard. Despite topping the points table for most of the IPL 2020 season, DC come into this game on the back of three consecutive losses, something that will be a worry for Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Nevertheless, the Capitals look well-equipped on paper although they will want Rishabh Pant to strike form as soon as possible, as the southpaw's lack of runs has had an impact in the middle order.

The last time these two teams faced off in IPL 2020, De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav led MI to an emphatic win. However, without the presence of captain Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians could be on their toes against a red-hot Kagiso Rabada, who currently owns the Purple Cap in IPL 2020. With both teams eyeing a top-two finish, we should be in for another entertaining game as the final weekend in IPL 2020 kicks off with this fixture.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Predicted Playing-11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 51

Date: 31st October 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, as the ball comes on to the bat fairly well. As seen in the previous IPL game played at this venue between CSK and KKR, spin could play a pretty significant role, and there could be some swing on offer for the pacers as well.

The powerplay phase could be tricky for the top-order batsmen of both teams, and rotation of strike will likely be key at this venue. Wickets in hand could be crucial to either side's fortunes, with 160-170 considered to be a decent total at this venue. Considering the fact that this game is an afternoon fixture, both teams will ideally want to bat first although the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

