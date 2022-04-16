DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 27

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will be keen to return to winning ways. However, they face a strong DC team who have won two out of their four IPL 2022 games so far. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have found form with the bat, with DC's bowling attack also faring well. With both teams looking for a big win, an entertaining game beckons at the Wankhede.

DC vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood.

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

Match Details

DC vs RCB, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 16th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a decent one to bat on with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the powerplay phase, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer some turn to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s DC vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been decent with the bat, showing intent in the middle overs. The DC skipper has gotten a few starts, but has so far failed to convert them into big scores. But given his ability against spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Virat Kohli: We are yet to see the best of Virat Kohli in IPL 2022, with the former skipper unable to score a fifty in five outings so far. The right-hander has struggled to get going against pace despite looking good in patches. However, he remains one of the best batters in the world and can be backed to come up with a good performance against the Delhi Capitals.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022. While Axar has excelled with the bat in the finisher's role, he is yet to pick up a wicket this season. However, the all-rounder is one of the best in the business and has a knack for taking wickets at crucial junctures, making him a good addition to your DC vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been disappointing in IPL 2022, often proving to be expensive in death overs. But Siraj is a fine exponent of swing bowling and can more than hold his own at the backend of the innings. With the pacer due for a big performance, he is a must-have in your DC vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 332 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 324 points

Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 269 points

Important stats for DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Karthik - 131 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 218.33

Wanindu Hasaranga - 10 wickets in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.50

Kuldeep Yadav - 10 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 11.60

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rovman Powell, Glenn Maxwell, Mustafizur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

Edited by Samya Majumdar