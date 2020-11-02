DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 55 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams have been among the best in the competition for the majority of IPL 2020, but recent losing streaks have ensured that only one of them can make the top two. The winner of this game will take that honour, while the loser might even be eliminated from the tournament.

DC are on the back of a comprehensive loss against table-toppers Mumbai Indians, and their batting unit has failed miserably over the past few games. Shikhar Dhawan has notched up two ducks in a row, with Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant woefully out of form. They'll need their Indian batsmen to step up against RCB with the season on the line.

RCB, on the other hand, find themselves unable to accelerate in the middle overs and overly reliant on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to produce the goods on each occasion. They are yet to strike the right balance as far as their playing XI is concerned, and apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, none of their bowlers have been consistent enough,

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#3 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has failed to capitalise on starts in his last two IPL 2020 games

AB de Villiers has found the fielders off rank bad balls in his last two IPL 2020 games, and him throwing it away has been one of the biggest reasons behind RCB's losses. The South African has been at his incredible best in this year's tournament in flashes, but hasn't been able to hold up one end consistently.

De Villiers has looked highly motivated in IPL 2020, and he'll be well aware of the importance of this game. With DC's biggest threats - his countrymen Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje - suddenly in poor wicket-taking form, he'll back himself to come good and take RCB into a top-two spot.

De Villiers is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Captain Iyer needs to lead from the front

Shreyas Iyer has been among his team's highest run-scorers, but top-order collapses have left him with a lot to do in the middle overs in recent games. And against RCB, who managed to get him caught on the boundary earlier in IPL 2020, the DC skipper will have to lead from the front.

Iyer will hope for a better start from his openers, but if he doesn't get one, he'll once again have to hold one end up and ensure that the batsmen around him play their shots. This low-risk strategy might see him rack up a decent score and thereby a decent number of fantasy points, making him another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's failures have coincided with RCB's losing streak

Virat Kohli hasn't troubled the scorers too much in consecutive games now, and his failures have come at a horrible time for RCB. The RCB skipper, who'll be up against his home state Delhi with a playoff spot on the line, is bound to get back amongst the runs at the earliest.

Kohli is the backbone of the RCB lineup and although he has found run-scoring tough in the middle overs, he is still the anchor around which the team is built. The Indian skipper needs to fire and if he doesn't, we could see RCB make yet another embarrassing exit from an edition of the IPL.

Given the high-stakes nature of this encounter, Kohli is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2020 game.