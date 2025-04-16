DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed second in the points table with four wins in their last five matches. They lost their last match to Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches.

These two teams have played a total of 29 head-to-head matches. Rajasthan Royals have won 15 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 14.

DC vs RR Match Details

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs RR, 32nd Match

Date and Time: April 16, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. Pitch is often called road as it offers a lot of assistance to batters. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 398 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DC vs RR Form Guide

DC - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

RR - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

DC vs RR Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande

DC vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 200 runs in the last four matches. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tristan Stubbs are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Yashasvi Jaiswal was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 182 runs in the last six matches. Karun Nair is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 165 runs in the last six matches. Vipraj Nigam is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jofra Archer and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Kuldeep Yadav has an exceptional venue record. He has scalped 10 wickets in the last five matches. Mitchell Starc is another good bowler for today's match.

DC vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most crucial picks from Rajasthan Royals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 182 runs in the last six matches.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from the Delhi Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has scored 200 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs RR, 32nd Match

KL Rahul

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, S Samson, A Porel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Stubbs

All-rounders: R Parag, V Nigam, A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, J Archer, K Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, S Samson, A Porel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Stubbs, K Nair

All-rounders: R Parag, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: M Starc, J Archer, K Yadav

