DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 36

Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Both the Capitals and Royals started their UAE leg with a win, albeit in contrasting fashions. While the Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) quite comfortably, the Royals pulled off a heist as they defended eight runs off the final two overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). While the Capitals look to seal their place in the top-four and possibly the top-two, they face a stern test in the form of a resourceful Royals side, making for a great contest to kickstart an IPL double-header on Saturday.

DC vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings/Steve Smith, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje

RR XI

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Manipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

DC vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 36

Date and Time: 25th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with ample help available off the surface for the pacers. Although extra bounce and swing in the early exchanges are expected at the venue, the pitch could get a touch slower as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first and avoiding the wrath of the Abu Dhabi weather while fielding first. 160-170 should be a decent total, but both teams are capable of breaching the 180-run mark as well.

Today's DC vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Although Sanju Samson didn't have the best of starts to his IPL 2021 campaign in the UAE leg, he remains Rajasthan Royals' best bet with the bat. Samson's experience and ability to take on both the pacers and spinners in the middle overs make him a great addition to your DC vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Shikhar Dhawan: Unlike Samson, Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form with a decent knock at the top of the order against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was one of the stars of the show when the IPL was held in the UAE last year and will be keen to sustain the same form in this fixture as well.

All-rounder

Chris Morris: Chris Morris blew hot and cold in the previous game, but showed glimpses of what he is capable of doing in the death overs. Along with his impeccable death bowling skills, Morris is a handy batsman down the order, adding value to his case for inclusion in your DC vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada was at his best in the previous game, with the South African picking up three wickets. The fiery pacer is seemingly back to his best after a sedate series against Sri Lanka and given his IPL 2020 exploits, Rabada is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 653 points

Chris Morris (RR) - 517 points

Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 484 points

Important Stats for DC vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan: 422 runs in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.75

Sanju Samson: 281 runs in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 40.14

Kagiso Rabada: 11 wickets in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 24.09

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

