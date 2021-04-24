DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 25th, 2021

Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Delhi Capitals have been quite impressive this season, winning three out of their four games. Although they have faced some personnel concerns with regular captain Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of IPL 2021, Delhi have coped well under Rishabh Pant's leadership. Key to their fortunes has been Shikhar Dhawan, who currently holds the Orange Cap with 231 runs to his name. Although DC's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada is yet to fire in IPL 2021, they will start Sunday's game as favorites.

But DC face an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad side who won their first game in IPL 2021 earlier in the week against the Punjab Kings. Jonny Bairstow has been the star of the show for the 2016 IPL champions, whose middle-order has looked very fragile in recent games. However, the addition of Kane Williamson should help in this regard as SRH look to close out their Chennai leg with a win.

Although the Delhi Capitals are the favorites heading into the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack, which boasts Rashid Khan, will be a tough nut to crack. But with Axar Patel likely to return to the side, DC will fancy their chances in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Chennai.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 25th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

An even contest between the bat and ball awaits in Chennai on Sunday. As seen in previous games, the pitch is on the slower side, with the spinners extracting a lot of turn off the surface. The fast bowlers have also done well by varying their pace. However, the batsmen will look to be aggressive in the powerplay overs. With dew expected to play a part in the second innings, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 150-160 should be a competitive total, with the spinners expected to have a major say in the outcome of the match.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SRH vs DC)

SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, David Warner, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-aptain: David Warner