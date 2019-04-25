Rank Fantasy Cricket - An exciting new format launched by Faboom

Faboom has exciting offerings and you can stand a chance to win huge money

Faboom brings an online cricket fantasy league platform for cricket enthusiasts to put their cricket knowledge to test. Here, you can make a virtual team of real players and earn real cash rewards.

The winnings from daily fantasy cricket are credited automatically to the registered Faboom wallet within 24 hours after the contest ends.

What is the Old Format?

Problem:

In most of the other fantasy cricket platforms available online, choosing the right Captain and Vice-Captain makes all the difference in the world and often leaves fantasy champs disappointed at times.

Example:

Imagine a player who is just a part of your team and hasn't been performing well in earlier matches. He hits a century and also happens to be the captain of the other team. Now, this one player with double points beats the total points of at least 5-6 of your players!

Solution:

After talking to a bunch of fantasy cricket players, Faboom came up with the format of ‘Rank Fantasy’ to get rid of this problem and bring more skills to the game.

How is Rank Fantasy Format Different?

You get to choose your fantasy team just like in any other fantasy format. The difference is that you don't have to choose the best two players as captain and vice captain.

Ranking Players:

In the new format of playing fantasy cricket league, all the eleven players need to be ranked from one to eleven. Based on the rank of the player, a multiplier is applied.

Example:

Rank 1 player will get 2x the points he makes, rank 2 will get 1.9x, rank 3 will get 1.8x and so on till rank 11 gets just 1x.

Rather than choosing top 2 players, the cricket knowledge of users comes into play while ranking players from number one to eleven.

As a fantasy champ, you’ll no longer lose a cricket fantasy match just because you didn't get the captain right.

How is Rank Fantasy Format more Exciting?

Unlike in the old format, even if you have not chosen the one player who goes on to perform extremely well as your captain, you have your eleven players who together as a team can generate enough points.

Advantages:

Lately, this format has been creating a buzz amongst the fantasy cricket fans as it:

● requires brain power

● reduces variance due to extreme outcomes

● makes the game more knowledge oriented

● provides higher chance of winning to fantasy champs

Faboom is also providing a signup bonus of ₹50 to all its users (for a limited period of time), so that they can try out this cricket fantasy league platform without depositing their own money. It offers various coupon codes and deposit bonuses too for the depositors before a match starts.

This way, Faboom aims to make the fantasy cricket experience more exciting, engaging and challenging for the users.