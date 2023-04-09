GT vs KKR Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 9th, 2023

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The GT vs KKR match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.700. A win in their next game will take them to the top of the table. They have defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) thus far.

The Knights, on the other hand, started with a defeat at the hands of Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS). But then they hammered the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to open their account in the championship.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for GT vs KKR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Shubman Gill scored a half-century against CSK, but missed out against the Capitals after Anrich Nortje castled him on 14(13). Barring the odd failure here and there, Gill has been in tremendous form in 2023. You should pick him as one of your multipliers for the GT vs KKR match.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) – 7.5 credits

Varun Chakravarthy of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Varun Chakaravarthy picked up four wickets against the Challengers and looked in ominous form. He is most likely to operate in the middle overs and is a genuine wicket-taking option for the Knights. You should pick him in your fantasy team for the GT vs KKR match.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) - 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan is a magician with the ball and there is no denying this. He has picked up five wickets from two matches and is one of the major reasons behind GT’s unbeaten run thus far. Don't forget that the 24-year-old can use the willow to good effect, especially in the death overs.

