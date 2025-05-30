GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – Eliminator

In a do-or-die clash, the Gujarat Titans (GT) go head-to-head against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 30. It's IPL 2025 Eliminator time, with the loser of the encounter saying goodbye to their title hopes.

With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, both teams will throw everything at each other. While GT are unbeaten in their last four encounters against MI, the Mumbai outfit have been quite fantastic as well.

While big names like Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill are certain to dominate team selections, the real edge lies in picking those lesser-owned differentials, players who can quietly win you the contest. Here are three such picks who could be game-changers in today’s knockout clash.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (MI)

India v England: Semi-Final - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

For those unaware, Jonny Bairstow has replaced Ryan Rickelton in the Mumbai Indians squad. The South African has left the IPL for international duty, with Bairstow joining as a like-for-like temporary replacement.

He's slated to open alongside Rohit Sharma, and the duo can outmuscle any bowling attack on their day. Bairstow's form of late has been excellent, having racked up 525 runs at an average of 52.50, with five fifties.

Now, in a format he loves to dominate, Bairstow could unleash himself and make a statement against the teams who didn't bother taking him at the IPL auction.

#2 Hardik Pandya (MI)

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty Images

Hardik Pandya hasn’t had the most convincing season, but write him off at your own peril. Across his last 10 games, the 31-year-old has produced glimpses of his match-winning ability, notably blasting 48* off 23 balls against Rajasthan Royals and a rapid 42 off 15 against RCB.

With the ball, he’s also delivered a five-wicket haul against LSG, showing he can still swing games single-handedly. However, his recent form is patchy, and his numbers against GT don’t inspire confidence. Against his former IPL-winning team, he has just 23 runs in three innings at a strike rate under 100 and two wickets at an average of 38.5.

But context matters. This is the Eliminator, and few players understand GT’s core better than Hardik; expect him to bring extra fire to this fixture. Pandya offers high upside as a differential pick who can contribute in both departments. You could even opt to make him your captain or vice-captain.

#1 Prasidh Krishna (GT)

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

Prasidh Krishna might not have the star power of Jasprit Bumrah or Kagiso Rabada, but his numbers this season speak for themselves.

With 23 wickets in the tournament, he’s been GT's most reliable strike bowler. In fact, Krishna has been a bankable option for fantasy users. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old has gone wicketless just once and has taken two wickets or more six times. This is unreal consistency from a bowler who missed the last two IPL seasons.

The Mullanpur Stadium offered something for tall bowlers. Josh Hazlewood took a three-fer last night before Kyle Jamieson looked threatening in the second innings. Earlier in the tournament, Marco Jansen was handy as well. If the lanky Prasidh continues to pitch the ball in good length areas, it could spell trouble for MI's batters tonight.

