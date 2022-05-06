GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 51

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 51st match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 6 May.

The Gujarat Titans, despite losing their previous IPL 2022 game, have been the team to beat in their debut campaign. With eight wins in 10 games, the Titans are well on-course for a top-two finish. As for their opponents Mumbai Indians, they have just one win in nine attempts and are out of the IPL 2022 playoff race. However, they are finding their groove on the field, with the likes of Daniel Sams and Suryakumar Yadav impressing over the last few games. But against a well-oiled Gujarat Titans unit, Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to be at their best. With both teams eyeing a win, an entertaining game is on the cards at the Brabourne Stadium.

GT vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

GT XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Pradeep Sangwan/Sai Kishore.

Match Details

GT vs MI, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 51

Date and Time: 6th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

For the latest IPL point table, click here.

Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium has played host to a few high-scoring games in IPL 2022, with the pitch being a good one to bat on. There shouldn't be much swing available for the pacers, who will ideally revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. However, the spinners should play a key role in the middle overs, with this being a used pitch. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the dew factor likely to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s GT vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan, who hasn't been in great touch in IPL 2022, showed signs of returning to form in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kishan, who is known for his explosive knocks at the top of the order, will be keen to be amongst the runs today. With the conditions being decent for batting in the powerplay overs, he is a good addition to your GT vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, like Ishan Kishan, hasn't been in the best of form in recent games. Regardless, he remains Gujarat Titans' best bet with the bat, with his ability against high-end pace and spin being brilliant. Given Gill's knack for playing big knocks, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been Gujarat Titans' go-to player in IPL 2022, coming up with sensational performances with both the bat and ball. Although he is easing his way into bowling fitness, Pandya's batting prowess should hold him in good stead. Given the impact he can have on a game, Pandya can be backed to come good against his former side Mumbai Indians.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah's form hasn't been great in IPL 2022, which has impacted Mumbai's campaign. Although Bumrah has held his own across all phases, he hasn't picked up many wickets. With the speedster keen to return to wicket-taking form, he is a must-have in your GT vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 567 points

Mohammed Shami (GT) - 509 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 503 points

Important stats for GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill - 269 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 26.90

Suryakumar Yadav - 290 runs in 7 IPL 2022 innings, Average: 48.33

Mohammed Shami - 5 wickets in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 51.20

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar