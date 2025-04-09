GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Rajasthan Royals have won two of their last four matches. They are currently placed seventh in the points table and are coming on the back of a win against the Punjab Kings by 50 runs. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won their last three matches. They won their previous fixture against the SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. The Rajasthan Royals have won only one match, while the Gujarat Titans have won five matches.

GT vs RR Match Details

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs RR, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 9 April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top order batters and all-rounders will play a crucial role at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase.

The last match played here was between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, where a total of 356 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

GT vs RR Form Guide

GT - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

RR - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, and Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player).

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, and Fazalhaq Farooqi (impact)

GT vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has scored 166 runs in the last four matches. Sanju Samson is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sudharsan was in exceptional form in the last year's IPL and continued the same form in this year's cash-rich league, too. He has smashed 191 runs in the last four matches. Shubman Gill is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan will bat in the top order for the Rajasthan Royals and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 109 runs in the last four matches. Nitish Rana is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sai Kishore and Mohammad Siraj. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Sai Kishore is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken eight wickets in the last four matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler for today's match.

GT vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 191 runs in the last four matches.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 146 runs in the last four matches. He smashed 38 runs in just 27 balls in the last match at this venue against the Mumbai Indians.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs RR, 23rd Match

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: S Sudharsan, Y Jaiswal, S Gill

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, N Rana, R Parag

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, M Siraj, J Archer

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: S Sudharsan, Y Jaiswal, S Gill, S Rutherford

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, R Parag

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, R Khan, M Theekshana

