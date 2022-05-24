GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, 24 May.

The IPL 2022 playoffs are set to kick off with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals vying for a place in the final. The Titans have been the team to beat in their debut campaign, topping the table with minimal fuss. Meanwhile, a late surge in the league phase helped the Royals pip the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to the second spot. Although the league fixture between the two sides saw the Titans get the better of the Royals, both teams bare a different look going into today's game. All in all, a cracking match beckons, with a place in the final in the offing.

GT vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan/Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal/Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

GT vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

With this being the first game at the Eden Gardens this season, the pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on. The pacers could get some swing early on under the lights, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with the venue known to assist the spinners. Wickets in hand will be crucial. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with the weather likely to play spoilsport.

Today’s GT vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been decent in IPL 2022 with 374 runs to his name. While he hasn't really fired in the middle order, his intent and ability to play both pace and spin well holds him in good stead. With Samson due for a big knock in the playoffs, he is a good addition to your GT vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Like Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill has also impressed in patches, scoring some valuable runs in the top order. While Gill is arguably the best player of spin in the league, the Gujarat opener has struggled to get going in the powerplay overs. With Gill being key to the Titans' fortunes against Ashwin and Chahal, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), regaining some of his early season form. The Gujarat Titans captain has been the standout player in the middle overs with his explosiveness being key. With Pandya likely to play a role with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your GT vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder with 26 wickets to his name. The leggie has been brilliant in the middle overs, using his experience to good effect. With the Rajasthan Royals turning to him in crunch moments, he can be backed to put in another good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (GT) - 772 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 975 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 841 points

Important stats for GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 629 runs in 14 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 48.38

Rashid Khan - 18 wickets in 14 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 21.56

Yuzvendra Chahal - 26 wickets in 14 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.54

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

Edited by Samya Majumdar