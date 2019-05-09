CSK vs DC Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 10th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 191 // 09 May 2019, 15:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

After their first win in the playoffs stage of an IPL, Delhi Capitals now face the experience of Chennai Super Kings with both teams looking to make it to the final being held on 12th May. While Delhi Capitals enter this match on the back of two brilliant chases, CSK haven't had the best of times with a disappointing loss to Mumbai at home in the first Qualifier.

None of the CSK top order batsmen were able to apply themselves which ultimately cost them the match but on a pitch like this in Vizag, they might feel it is more suited to them especially with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir in their ranks.

The last time CSK vs DC took place, CSK's spinners spun a web around the DC players to choke their run-chase and bowl them out for just 99. Prithvi Shaw's sparkling innings against SRH bodes well for the team which has three batsmen surpassing 400 runs this season and will be hoping to make it to their first ever final in their history. Here are a few tips to help you pick your CSK vs DC Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Playing XI Updates:

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings:

In spite of two consecutive losses, CSK should persist with the same set of players for this game as well. With the pitch assisting the spinners quite vividly, Tahir, Jadeja and Harbhajan should be crucial to their chances of making it into the finals. Barring Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni, none of the CSK batsmen have been able to score consistently this season. Much is expected of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina in the middle order to complement MS Dhoni's finishing abilities against a good DC bowling unit.

Possible XI: Watson, du Plessis, Raina, Vijay, Rayudu, Dhoni (C&WK), Bravo, Jadeja, Chahar, Harbhajan and Tahir.

Delhi Capitals:

Like their opponents on Friday, Delhi Capitals also aren't expected to make any changes to what is a settled unit. Keemo Paul and Trent Boult picked four wickets amongst themselves with their subtle variations while Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw's good form does a world of good for the Capitals, who aim to build on their first playoff win in their history. Amit Mishra and Axar Patel will once again be crucial on a slowish wicket against good players of spin in MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The onus will be on experienced opener, Shikhar Dhawan who has scored in excess of 500 runs this season.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Pant (WK), Munro, Axar, Rutherford, Mishra, Boult, Paul and Ishant.

Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Qualifier 2

10th April 2019, 7:30 PM IST

YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 20

CSK: 14

DC: 6

Last 5 Matches: 3 CSK 2 DC

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 1 May 2019: CSK (179-4, 20 overs) beat DC (99, 16.2 overs) by 80 runs, Chennai

Man of the Match: MS Dhoni (44 off 22)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have starred for their respective teams with vital knocks throughout the season. Inspite of Dhoni's ability to finish the innings, it should be Rishabh Pant who should get the nod over the veteran with Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja bowling into him. An adept player of spin, Pant should be able to get the better of them on what is a slow wicket in Vizag.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis are must have players in the fantasy team considering their run of form while Ambati Rayudu should make good use of the conditions in Vizag as well. One of Shreyas Iyer or Prithvi Shaw should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: Dwayne Bravo's skill-set is perfect on this pitch and should pick a wicket or two on Friday. The likes of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are also viable options to complete Bravo in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir stands second in the wicket-takers charts with 23 scalps and should add more to his tally against Delhi Capitals. Along with him, Deepak Chahar and Amit Mishra are also great options while one of Keemo Paul or Trent Boult should round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis are the ideal candidates considering the nature of the pitch while Dwayne Bravo could also be elected as one and backed to spring back into form on Friday.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir. Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni (WK), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.