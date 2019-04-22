CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's IPL Match - April 23rd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 53 // 22 Apr 2019, 14:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

Chennai Super Kings have been the stand-out team this season inspite of two back to back losses away from home and will look to return back to winning ways as they face an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress in Chennai. While the SRH openers have done the bulk of the scoring with both Warner and Bairstow scoring in excess of 400 runs this season, CSK have depended heavily on their bowling unit and captain, MS Dhoni, who nearly took them home on Sunday. Currently placed at the top of the IPL Points Table, CSK enter the match as the favourites on what is slated to be a sluggish pitch although with one of the best spinners, Rashid Khan in their arsenal, SRH would fancy their chances as well as they look to emulate their previous CSK vs SRH exploits last week. Here are a few tips to help you pick your CSK vs SRH Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates:

Chennai Super Kings:

After a disappointing one run loss to RCB, Dhoni and his men would be looking forward to play at the Chepauk after three away games on the trot. Shane Watson's form is a concern for CSK after multiple failures at the top of the order. With Sam Billings lurking, Watson should get the vote of confidence from the team management while the likes of Rayudu, Raina and Jadhav are also expected to come up with better performances on a consistent basis. Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar find themselves in the uphill battle for the Purple Cap against Kagiso Rabada while DJ Bravo's return should bode well for the team in the longer run.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Watson, du Plessis, Raina, Rayudu, Jadhav, Dhoni(C&WK), Bravo, Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Thakur and Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

After two consecutive wins, SRH should play the same side that featured in the first CSK vs SRH 2019 clash featuring the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar. Jonny Bairstow is set to play his final match for the Orange Army as he leaves for England's World Cup preparations and will love to end on a high. Kane Williamson will be expected to play a more prominent role with the ball expected to hold up and turn while Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed will be their go-to bowlers going on current form.

Possible XI: Warner, Bairstow (WK), Williamson (C), Shankar, Hooda, Yusuf, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Nadeem and Sandeep Sharma.

Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 41

23rd April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

M. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 11

CSK: 8

SRH: 3

Matches in Chennai: 2 (2 CSK 0 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 4 CSK 1 SRH

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 17th April 2019: SRH (137-4, 16.5 overs) beat CSK (132-5, 20 overs) by six wickets, Hyderabad

Man of the Match: David Warner (50 off 25)

Last Match in Chennai: 11 April 2015: CSK (209-4, 20 overs) beat SRH (164-6, 20 overs) by 45 runs

Man of the Match: Brendon McCullum (100 off 56)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow had a terrific outing on Sunday against KKR and looks set to add more runs to his tally of 445 runs this season. With a fifty in the previous CSK vs SRH clash, Bairstow should be preferred over CSK captain, MS Dhoni, inspite of a whirlwind knock against RCB in Bangalore.

Batsmen: David Warner leads the run-scoring charts with 517 runs this season and is a must have in the fantasy team alongside Faf du Plessis. Shane Watson, who has happy memories of playing against SRH is also a possible option while the likes of Kane Williamson and Suresh Raina, who are to yet deliver according to their lofty standards, are also viable options considering the nature of the pitch.

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja has had a very good year with the ball for CSK with nine wickets at an economy of just 6.44 making him a valuable selection to the fantasy team. Home-town boy, Vijay Shankar could also have a say in the proceedings while Dwayne Bravo is also an alternative to Ravindra Jadeja or Shankar depending on the balance of the side.

Bowlers: Two of the world's best leg-spinners take centrestage on Tuesday as Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan spearhead their respective bowling attacks. They are must haves in any fantasy team regardless if the format and along with them, Deepak Chahar and his incisive swing bowling could be backed to yield a wicket or two with the Rajasthan pacer already accounting for thirteen wickers this season. Another Rajasthan pacer who is having a good time in the IPL, Khaleel Ahmed is also one to watch for in this CSK vs SRH encounter while the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also come in handy.

Captain: Shane Watson has looked out of touch this season although he did get off to a decent start in the previous CSK vs SRH encounter in Hyderabad. He is due for a big one and should be ideally backed as captain. With the pitch inviting more turn and flight, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan are also amongst the possible candidates while David Warner's form makes him irresistible as far as the CSK vs SRH match is concerned.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #1: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Shane Watson

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed. Captain: Imran Tahir

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.