DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 28th, 2019

In the first match of a blockbuster doubleheader on Sunday, a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore side will try to avenge their loss in the first DC vs RCB 2019 clash as they travel to Delhi to face the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. After six straight defeats at the start of the tournament, RCB have done exceedingly well since then with three successful defences of targets which is uncharacteristic of the RCB bowling that has long been considered the weaker link. They now face a stern test in the form of DC, who need another win to confirm their place in the last four with Kagiso Rabada leading the way for them. As Delhi's prodigal son Virat Kohli returns home, here are a few tips to help you pick your DC vs RCB Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi Capitals:

After a superlative performance in Jaipur, Delhi Capitals could bring in Sandeep Lamichhane with the surface offering turn for the spinners. This could see Chris Morris or Sherfane Rutherford sit out for the Nepalese leggie while Amit Mishra's horror show in the last two games should see Rahul Tewatia return to the line-up. The rest of the side picks itself with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in fine form for the Capitals, who sit in the top half of the IPL Points Table.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Pant (WK), Ingram, Rutherford/Morris, Axar, Lamichhane, Tewatia, Rabada and Ishant.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

After four wins in five games, RCB have momentum on their side although Moeen Ali's absence leaves them short on an allround option in the playing XI. Shimron Hetmyer is the preferred option to replace the south-paw inspite of a horror IPL debut season so far. Tim Southee and Washington Sundar should keep their places in the side while Virat Kohli and Navdeep Saini who ply their trade for Delhi in the domestic circuit would be their go-to players on Sunday.

Possible XI: Parthiv(WK), Virat(C), de Villiers, Hetmyer/Klaasen, Stoinis, Nath/Dube, Sundar, Southee, Umesh, Saini and Chahal.

Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 46

28 April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 23

DC: 7

RCB: 15

No Result: 1

Matches in Delhi: 8 (2 DC 6 RCB)

Last 5 Matches: 1 DC 4 RCB

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 7th April 2019: DC (152-8, 18.5 overs) beat RCB (149-8, 20 overs) by eight wickets, Bangalore

Man of the Match: Kagiso Rabada (4/21)

Last Match in Delhi: 12 May 2018: RCB (187-5, 19 overs) beat DC (181-4, 20 overs) by five wickets

Man of the Match: AB de Villiers (72 off 37)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Inspite of Parthiv Patel's exceptional form upfront, Rishabh Pant is the preferred option after a match-winning knock earlier in the week against RR. Against an in-form bowling unit consisting of Yuzvendra Chahal, Pant's attacking game-play could yield a few boundaries for him and add valuable points to the cause.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are must-haves in any fantasy team, while Shreyas Iyer has also been fairly dependable this season whilst leading DC to a potential top four finish. One of Prithvi Shaw or Colin Ingram should suffice as the fourth and final batting option.

Allrounders: Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis are the ideal players to have in the side with their performances with ball and bat respectively being fairly good over the last couple of games. Rahul Tewatia is also a fairly decent option if included in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the standout bowlers for their respective teams with 23 and 14 wickets respectively. Along with the aforementioned duo, the likes of Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma are also in running with both of them fully aware of the overlying conditions.

Captain: Virat Kohli hasn't fired in the last two games and would be looking to make full use of the conditions at his home ground with RCB's campaign possibly on the line. Along with him, AB de Villiers and Shreyas Iyer are also viable candidates for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Rishabh Pant (WK), Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Morris, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

