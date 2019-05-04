KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 5th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

After securing a top-four position in the IPL Points Table, Chennai Super Kings travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab, who are all but out of the reckoning for a place in the playoffs. With MS Dhoni leading the troops quite admirably, Chennai Super Kings look well equipped to clinch their last league game and seal a top two finish at the expense of Kings XI Punjab. KXIP on the other hand, started the season with three wins out of four but tailed off with the likes of David Miller and Mujeeb ur Rahman underwhelming this season. With only a minor chance of them making it to the top four, KXIP should go out and give it their best against the defending champions, CSK. Here are a few tips to help you pick your KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Kings XI Punjab:

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates:

Kings XI Punjab:

Arshdeep Singh should ideally make way for Ankit Rajpoot or Harpreet Brar with Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran doing decently against KKR on Friday. Nicolas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal also put in good performances before perishing in disappointing manners although the onus will be on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, who have scored a big chunk of their runs this season.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul, Agarwal, Pooran(WK), Mandeep, Curran, Ashwin (C), Tye, Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep/Rajpoot.

Chennai Super Kings:

CSK can possibly make a few changes to give vital game time with a top two finish in their sights. Shardul Thakur could come in for Harbhajan Singh with an extra pacer being useful on this surface. Much is expected from Watson and Faf at the top of the order with the playoffs fast approaching. With Raina looking in good touch as well, CSK enter this match as the firm favourites.

Possible XI: Watson, du Plessis, Raina, Rayudu, Jadhav, Dhoni (C&WK), Bravo, Jadeja, Chahar, Harbhajan/Thakur and Tahir

Match Details:

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 55

5th May 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 21

CSK: 13

KXIP: 9

Matches in Mohali: 5 (2 KXIP 3 CSK)

Last 5 Matches: 1 KXIP 4 CSK

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 6 April 2019: CSK (160-3, 20 overs) beat KXIP (138-5, 20 overs) by 22 runs, Chennai

Man of the Match: Harbhajan Singh (2/17)

Last Match in Mohali: 15 April 2018. KXIP (197-7, 20 overs) beat CSK (193-5, 20 overs) by four runs

Man of the Match: Chris Gayle (63 off 33)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Nicolas Pooran and MS Dhoni scored quick-fire 40s in their previous outings and will hope to continue in the same vein of form. With his experience coming in handy over the course of the season, MS Dhoni should ideally get the nod over the south-paw.

Batsmen: After a rare failure in the previous game against KKR, KL Rahul is a must have. In the previous KXIP vs CSK encounter, KL Rahul did come up with a good fifty and would be looking to pile on more runs against the defending champions. Along with him, Suresh Raina and Mayank Agarwal are also great options in the team while Chris Gayle's ability to go big in the powerplay also makes him a decent option to opt for.

Allrounders: Ravi Ashwin had a great outing in the previous KXIP vs CSK 2019 clash. Along with Dwayne Bravo, Ashwin is a handy option to have in the fantasy team while Sam Curran's exhibition of batting in the previous game could also earn him a place in the team.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir stands second in the Purple Cap standings and is certainly a must have in the side alongside the likes of Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar, who have 17 and 16 wickets respectively. One of Murugan Ashwin or AJ Tye should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: KL Rahul and Shane Watson are the frontrunners for captaincy considering the nature of the pitch in Mohali. Along with opening batsmen, Mayank Agarwal also had a great record in Mohali and would love to end his season on a high.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: MS Dhoni(WK), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Mayank Agarwal, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir. Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Nicolas Pooran (WK), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and AJ Tye. Captain: Shane Watson

