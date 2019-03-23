IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the IPL bandwagon warms up to the heap of expectations and entertainment, IPL 2018 runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to the iconic Eden Garden to face two-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders on a hot Sunday afternoon.

Both teams head into their first match of the tournament with renewed hope and zeal to better their 2018 exploits where they finished only a couple of hurdles behind eventual champions, Chennai Super Kings.

The return of David Warner to the SRH camp nicely sets up what promises to be a crucial game in the context of the IPL Points Table despite the tournament being only a match old.

With each and every match holding value in this competition, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 and Dotball teams.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates

Kolkata Knight Riders:

A similar side to the one that featured heavily in the 2018 IPL should make the cut this time as well with the explosive pairing of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine complemented by the Indian core of Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and captain, Dinesh Karthik.

While the fourth overseas spot is still up for grabs between Brathwaite and Lockie Ferguson, KKR is well equipped in the spin department with Kuldeep Yadav in fine form as well.

Prasidh Krishna had a breakout year with KKR in 2018 and is expected to be their go-to bowler in the death this year.

Possible XI: Narine, Lynn, Uthappa, Rana, Gill, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Chawla, Brathwaithe/Lockie, Kuldeep and Prasidh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Inspite of Shikhar Dhawan's departure to Delhi Capitals, SRH still remains one of the hot favourites for this year's IPL with David Warner and Kane Williamson in their ranks.

Jonny Bairstow may have to wait for his IPL debut with Wriddhiman Saha set to open the batting while former KKR players, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan slated to bat in the middle order.

With arguably the best bowling unit in their possession, SRH will enter this match as the favourites.

Possible XI: Warner, Saha(WK), Williamson (C), Manish, Shakib, Yusuf, Shankar, Rashid, Bhuvaneshwar, Kaul and Sandeep/Khaleel.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 2

24th March 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Head to Head

Total Number of Matches played: 15

KKR: 9 (60%)

SRH: 6 (40%)

Matches in Eden Garden: 7 (5 KKR 2 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: KKR 2 SRH 3

Previous Encounters

Last Match: May 23, 2018: SRH (174-7, 20 overs) beat KKR (160-9, 20 overs) by 14 runs, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Man of the Match - Rashid Khan (34 off 10, 3/19)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Inspite of the stars in his side, Dinesh Karthik was their best player with timely cameos towards the end of last season. He should be backed to come up with another one of his specials on a good batting surface at the Eden Gardens.

Batsmen: The returning David Warner is a must-have player in the side with the south-paw reveling in the practice match as well.

Former KKR player, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa are also good to get some points while one of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan is fit and ready to go for the Sunrisers with the pitch suiting his talents perfectly as well.

Along with Shakib, the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are also great selections to the side with their all-round ability second to none in the KKR side.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar are must have players in the side with all three of them sure to pick a wicket or two on Sunday while young, Prasidh Krishna is also a viable option with his impressive death-bowling coming to the fore last year.

Captain: Sunil Narine has a knack of bursting to form initially in the season and should be a worth-while option as captain while the likes of David Warner and Robin Uthappa are also good to double your points in the match.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Warner, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna. Captain: Sunil Narine

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha(WK), David Warner, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna. Captain: David Warner

