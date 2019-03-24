IPL 2019, Match 4, RR vs KXIP: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 25th, 2019

Last year's semi-finalists Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on Monday. With the return of Steve Smith boosting their stocks considerably, RR look to build on their previous year exploits while for the Ashwin and co, IPL 2019 presents another golden opportunity to rewrite the history books.

With the Royals' fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium playing host to the Kings, one should expect a competitive match between bat and ball amongst some of the most talented individuals in the competition.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun.

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Playing XI Updates

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith's introduction adds much-needed stability to the Royals middle order with Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes giving him company. Jos Buttler's promotion to the top of the other last year has reaped rich dividends for him and will be their go-to batsmen against the Kings.

Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat will hold the key in the death overs while Karnataka duo, Gowtham and Gopal's spin will come into play in the middle overs and possibly in the powerplay as well.

Possible XI: Rahane(C), Buttler(WK), Smith, Samson, Buttler, Tripathi/Binny, Gowtham, Gopal, Archer, Unadkat, Kulkarni

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin and Mike Hesson have a puzzle to solve in regards to their overseas combination with Chris Gayle, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Andrew Tye certain to play. Big money signings, Nicolas Pooran and Sam Curran fight for one spot in the side while Varun Chakravarthi is also in line for an IPL debut.

KL Rahul should partner Gayle at the top of the other with Nair, Agarwal and Mandeep following them in the middle order as they seek to draw first blood in the IPL Points Table at the expense of the Royals.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul(WK), Agarwal, Nair, Mandeep, Curran/Pooran, R. Ashwin(C), Mujeeb, Shami, Tye and Varun.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 4

25th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Head to Head

Total Matches: 17

RR: 10 (58.8%)

KXIP: 6 (35.2%)

No Result: 1 (5.8%)

Matches in Jaipur: 5 (5 RR, 0 KXIP)

Last 5 Matches: RR 2 KXIP 3

Previous Encounters

Last Match: May 08, 2018: RR (158-8, 20 overs) beat KXIP (143-7, 20 overs) by 15 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Man of the Match - Jos Buttler (82 off 58)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With two elite keepers in the offering, either of them would be an invaluable asset to the fantasy team. Buttler and Rahul have proven their worth at the top of the order for their respective sides and are sure to be amongst the runs once again on Monday.

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal enters yet another IPL in good touch after a match-winning fifty in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final. He is one to have in the side while the likes of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith also being good options to choose. One of Chris Gayle or Mandeep Singh should suffice as the second batting option from Punjab.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in the world and is a must-have in any side, regardless of the format and competition. Along with him, Krishnappa Gowtham and Ravichandran Ashwin are viable options to choose with their subtle variations.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer and Mohammad Shami are the preferred pacers with their pace and ability to nail the yorker proving to be an invaluable asset in recent times. Mujeeb ur Rahman is also one to watch out for with an air of mystery still around him while Shreyas Gopal could also prove to be handy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Captain: Whoever is picked as the designated wicket-keeper in the fantasy team is good to be chosen as the captain as well with Rahul and Buttler's prowess at the top of the order well known to one and all.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul(WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammed Shami. Captain: KL Rahul

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: Jos Buttler

