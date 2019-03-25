IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 91 // 25 Mar 2019, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The IPL 2019 Bandwagon now comes to the capital city as the Delhi Capitals play hosts to the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Much to the delight of their home support, Dhoni and his men strangled RCB with spin to open their account on the IPL Points Table. They would look to sustain their momentum against upbeat, Delhi Capitals side playing their first home game of the season.

With the Kotla set to serve a spicy pitch for this enticing contest, here are few tips to help you pick your Dream11 and Dotball teams.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan

Playing XI Updates

Delhi Capitals

With a win in their first match in their new persona, Delhi should be tempted to back the same set of players for this match as well with Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult being ideally complemented by the experience of Ishant Sharma. Keemo Paul was impressive in Mumbai yet could sit this one out for the leg-spin of Sandeep Lamichhane although this could affect the batting depth of the Capitals.

Ingram and Pant's form bodes well for them in the long run with Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw still finding their feet this season.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Ingram, Pant(WK), Axar, Tewatia, Rabada, Boult, Ishant and Paul/Lamichhane.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK's horses for courses theory should see Tahir and Harbhajan keep their places in the side with not many changes expected from the eleven that featured in the season opener. Faf du Plessis is match-fit and raring to go and could play at the top of the order with Shardul Thakur making way for him.

The aforementioned scenario would mean one less bowling option for Dhoni to play around with, which could be a put off for Captain Cool.

Possible XI: Watson, Faf du Plessis, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni(C&WK), Jadhav, Jadeja, Bravo, Chahar, Harbhajan and Tahir

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 5

26th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 18

DC: 6 (33.3%)

CSK: 12 (66.7%)

Matches in Feroz Shah Kotla: 6 (DC 2, CSK 4)

Last 5 Matches: DC 2 CSK 3

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 18 May, 2018: DC (162-5, 20 overs) beat CSK (128-6, 20 overs) by 34 runs, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Man of the Match - Harshal Patel (36 off 16, 1/23)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant set the stage on fire with an astonishing 78 off just 27 balls and looks to be in very good touch, paving the way for him to get the nod ahead of CSK captain, MS Dhoni.

Batsmen: Shane Watson and Shreyas Iyer are great options for the fantasy team while Prithvi Shaw is capable of dealing heavy damage in the powerplay overs, rendering him as a viable option in the batting department. The likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu could fill in as the second batting option from CSK.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo was called upon for just a solitary ball in the previous game against RCB but could be the ideal pick on this surface while one of Kedhar Jadhav or Axar Patel should prove to be handy as well.

Bowlers: South Africans, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are must have players in the fantasy team with their expertise already having an impact in the opening round of matches. One of Keemo Paul or Trent Boult would also prove to be a worthy inclusion while the swing of Deepak Chahar could well yield a wicket or two come Tuesday.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer and Shane Watson weren't able to replicate their pre-IPL form in the previous game with both individuals excelling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and PSL respectively. They are the front-runners to assume captaincy while the likes of Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant are also note-worthy options for this contest.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant(WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shane Watson, Prithvi Shaw, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Shane Watson, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedhar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Shane Watson

Advertisement