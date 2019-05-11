MI vs CSK, IPL Final Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 12th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - it all comes down to the two most successful IPL teams in this year's edition as both teams look to ink their names into the history books with a record fourth title on Sunday in Hyderabad.

While Mumbai Indians come into this match with three consecutive wins, Chennai Super Kings themselves come into this game with a morale-boosting win in the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were on song against the likes of Ishant and Mishra but will definitely face a sterner test in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga on a lively Hyderabad wicket.

The numbers also stack up heavily against the defending champions with three of their six defeats this year coming against Mumbai Indians but the MS Dhoni-led side still remains the only team to successfully defend an IPL title (2011).

With a lot at stake come Sunday, here are a few tips to help you pick your MI vs CSK Dream11 team in the last game of IPL 2019.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Beuran Hendricks and Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates

Mumbai Indians

Not many changes are expected from the Mumbai Indians think-tank after a dominant performance against the same opposition earlier in the week. Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya were right on the money in the previous MI vs CSK clash and will be key once again against the likes of Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Jasprit Bumrah still remains the trump card alongside Hardik Pandya as Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have gone about their work with perfection. Jayant Yadav could be omitted for the left-arm pace of Mitchell McClenaghan.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Rohit (C), Ishan, Suryakumar, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Chahar, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan/Yadav

Chennai Super Kings

After a woeful return to the playing XI against DC, Shardul Thakur should ideally make way for an additional batsman or Mohit Sharma, who is more capable death bowler. Apart from the one change, CSK aren't expected to tinker much with the squad as they try and avenge their defeats against Mumbai in the previous CSK vs MI clashes this year.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis struck brilliant fifties on Friday and will look to continue in the same vein while MS Dhoni's exploits will go a long way in determining the outcome of the match. Imran Tahir is their go-to bowler with 24 wickets to his name this season, just one behind countryman Kagiso Rabada.

Possible XI: du Plessis, Watson, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni (C&WK), Bravo, Jadeja, Chahar, Harbhajan, Tahir and Thakur/Mohit.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Final

12th May 2019, 7:30 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Total Matches Played: 29

CSK: 12

MI: 17

Matches in Playoffs: 8 (4 MI 4 CSK)

Matches in IPL Final: 3 (2 MI 1 CSK)

Last 5 Matches: 4 MI 1 CSK

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 7 May 2019: MI (132-4, 18.3 overs) beat CSK (131-4, 20 overs) by six wickets, Chennai

Man of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (71 off 54)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the preferred choice with the south-paw scoring 500 runs this season at the top of the Mumbai batting unit. Although MS Dhoni's stunning finishes this year have earned a number points as well, De Kock should be backed to score some runs upfront.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson are must-haves in the fantasy team owing to their experience in crunch matches. Along with them, the man of the match in the previous MI vs CSK game, Suryakumar Yadav is also a handy option in the team while one of Ambati Rayudu or Faf du Plessis should suffice as the fourth batting option.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya is a must in any fantasy team while Krunal Pandya has fond memories of playing a final in Hyderabad with a man of the match performance in the 2017 Final at this very venue. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are also great options to have in the side with their current form taken into account.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir and Jasprit Bumrah have been two of the best bowlers in the middle overs and death overs respectively and should be picked in the fantasy team without any hesitation. Along with them, Deepak Chahar is also one to keep an eye on with the Rajasthan pacer picking 19 wickets this season.

Captain: Shane Watson scored a brilliant hundred in the 2018 IPL Final and should be backed for a good performance on Sunday while the likes of Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock are also good options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Shane Watson

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Krunal Pandya

