RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 2nd, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

After three rounds of fixtures done and dusted in this year's Indian Premier League, two teams who are yet to register any points in the IPL Points Table are pitted against each other on Tuesday as Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win clash for either side.

While Rajasthan would believe that luck hasn't favoured them after finding themselves in a favourable position to win each and every game they conceded till now, RCB have been thoroughly outplayed by the likes of CSK and SRH and find themselves staring at another disappointing campaign even before the halfway mark of the season.

They stare at the daunting task of breaching the SMS Stadium, where Rajasthan possess a formidable record although it has been already penetrated by the Kings XI Punjab courtesy of former RCB star, Chris Gayle. With a golden opportunity to kick start their faltering campaigns, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Playing XI Updates

Rajasthan Royals

Inspite of three consecutive losses to their name, Royals shouldn't be making any changes with their batting unit looking fairly settled. Jaydev Unadkat has been very expensive in the IPL so far but should be persisted with due to his lofty price tag and relatively superior death bowling skills than the likes of Varun Aaron and S. Midhun.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Rahane(C), Samson, Smith, Stokes, Gowtham, Tripathi, Kulkarni, Unadkat, Gopal and Archer

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The experiment of playing as many as three spinners in the side failed against SRH as they romped to a massive score. Navdeep Saini should return instead of Prayas Ray Barman although there is a chance of him keeping his place with the number of right-handers in the Royals line-up. This match could be Moeen Ali's last chance at keeping his place with the impending returns of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis. Shimron Hetmyer is another overseas talent who has under-performed but should keep his place owing to his superior six-hitting ability.

Possible XI: Parthiv(WK), Moeen Ali, Hetmyer, Virat(C), ABD, Grandhomme, Dube, Saini/Prayas, Umesh, Chahal and Siraj.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 14

2nd April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Total Matches Played: 19

RR: 9

RCB: 8

No Result: 2

Matches in Jaipur: 6 (3 RR, 3 RCB)

Last 5 Matches: 2 RR 2 RCB 1 NR

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 19 May 2018: RR (164-5, 20 overs) beat RCB (134, 19.2 overs) by 34 runs, Jaipur

Man of the Match: Shreyas Gopal (4/16)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler has been sedate after his Mankad incident last week but would look to heap more misery upon the RCB bowling who lack discipline in their lines and lengths. This would be a great opportunity for whom to return to his blistering best, which could bode well for the Royals in the longer run.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers has traditionally performed well against the Royals and should be picked alongside the likes of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. One of Shimron Hetmyer and RCB captain, Virat Kohli should suffice although the balance of the squad could take a hit if the latter is opted as the fourth batting option.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are must-haves in the side with their attacking instincts with the bat. While Moeen Ali is yet to go past the twenty run mark in an innings so far, Ben Stokes found some form in Chepauk and should be able to back it up with another good performance.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav seem to be the only sources of wickets for the RCB side lacking in wicket-taking options while Jofra Archer fits the bill perfectly with his death bowling and pinch-hitting ability. Dhawal Kulkarni and Shreyas Gopal are also decent options to go by with their records against the Bangalore franchise strengthening their case.

Captain: Englishmen Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes look set to come up with a big performance on Tuesday and pile on the misery upon the hapless RCB bowlers. Apart from the two RR players, AB de Villiers is also a viable candidate for captaincy.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler(WK), AB de Villiers, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Captain: Jos Buttler

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler (WK), AB de Villiers, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Stokes, Colin de Grandhomme, Jofra Archer, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Gopal and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: AB de Villiers

