IPL 2020: 5 KKR players who could finish with the most Dream11 points

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished fifth in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to miss out on qualifying for the playoffs. This year, with all 8 teams looking evenly matched on paper, they will have a job on their hands if they are to claim their third IPL title.

KKR made some big moves in the IPL 2020 auction, and captain Dinesh Karthik will have to get the best out of the new players as well as the old guard if his team are to relive the golden days of the Gautam Gambhir era.

5 KKR players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 5 KKR players who could end the campaign with the most Dream11 points.

Honorable Mention - Nitish Rana: The southpaw is guaranteed to bat in the top 4, and his handy off-spin could be used in a team which has only two world-class options in Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav.

#5 Eoin Morgan

Morgan is returning to KKR for IPL 2020

Eoin Morgan is returning to the KKR fold for IPL 2020, and he will be one of the key players in an inexperienced middle order. The England white-ball captain has been in astonishing form in the limited-overs formats in the recent past, and his leadership will also greatly help Karthik.

Morgan can be backed to rack up some major Dream11 points in IPL 2020, and should be one of the first names in every fantasy team.

#4 Pat Cummins

Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history

The most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction, Pat Cummins will spearhead the KKR pace attack in the UAE. The Australian will be entrusted with the most important overs of the innings - the powerplay and the death - and he will also have to guide the young Indian pacers such as Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna.

KKR shelled out a huge sum for Cummins for good reason, and the fast bowler is expected to justify his price tag with a sizeable amount of wickets and maybe even runs.