Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IPL 2020: Delhi v Punjab - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

DELHI v PUNJAB Fantasy Predictions
DELHI v PUNJAB Fantasy Predictions
Press Release
NEWS
Modified 20 Sep 2020, 13:33 IST
Preview
Advertisement

In the glorious history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi-based franchise -now called the Delhi Capitals - and the Kings XI Punjab have faced off on 24 separate occasions.

Punjab have won 14 of those encounters, while Delhi have won the remaining 10 clashes.

This season brings with it a whole lot of excitement as for the first time in the IPL, KL Rahul will shoulder the responsibility of captaining a franchise. Under his captaincy, Punjab will hope to lift their first IPL title, and with a team boasting of stars such as Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami among others, KXIP have a very good chance of achieving glory.

As for Delhi, they will be led by the youngest captain in this year's IPL in Shreyas Iyer. With a strong Indian core in place with players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant in the squad, DC are certainly in for a good chance of winning this game.

Add to that the foreign stars such as Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada among others, Delhi will probably walk into this contest as favourites to walk away with a win.

Here some details of Delhi vs Punjab: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions

The second match of the IPL pits Delhi against Punjab. The match starts on Sunday, September 20th at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Probable XI: Delhi 

S Dhawan, S Iyer, P Shaw, A Rahane, R Pant, R Ashwin, M Stoinis, S Lamichhane, A Mishra, K Rabada, I Sharma

Top Picks for Delhi: M Stoinis, S Iyer, I Sharma, K Rabada, R Ashwin 

Advertisement

Probable XI: Punjab 

KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, G Maxwell, N Pooran, M Singh, S Cottrell, K Gowtham, M Shami, M Ashwin, A Singh.

Top Picks for Punjab: KL Rahul, C Gayle, G Maxwell, M Shami 

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team 

WK – KL Rahul 

Batsman – S Dhawan, S Iyer, C Gayle, R Pant 

All Rounder – M Stoinis, G Maxwell 

Bowler – M Shami, R Ashwin, I Sharma, S Cottrell 

Best Captain Picks – C Gayle, KL Rahul 

Best Vice Captain Picks – S Iyer, G Maxwell 

Published 20 Sep 2020, 13:33 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी