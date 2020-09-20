IPL 2020: Delhi v Punjab - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

In the glorious history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi-based franchise -now called the Delhi Capitals - and the Kings XI Punjab have faced off on 24 separate occasions.

Punjab have won 14 of those encounters, while Delhi have won the remaining 10 clashes.

This season brings with it a whole lot of excitement as for the first time in the IPL, KL Rahul will shoulder the responsibility of captaining a franchise. Under his captaincy, Punjab will hope to lift their first IPL title, and with a team boasting of stars such as Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami among others, KXIP have a very good chance of achieving glory.

As for Delhi, they will be led by the youngest captain in this year's IPL in Shreyas Iyer. With a strong Indian core in place with players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant in the squad, DC are certainly in for a good chance of winning this game.

Add to that the foreign stars such as Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada among others, Delhi will probably walk into this contest as favourites to walk away with a win.

Here some details of Delhi vs Punjab: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions

The second match of the IPL pits Delhi against Punjab. The match starts on Sunday, September 20th at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Probable XI: Delhi

S Dhawan, S Iyer, P Shaw, A Rahane, R Pant, R Ashwin, M Stoinis, S Lamichhane, A Mishra, K Rabada, I Sharma

Top Picks for Delhi: M Stoinis, S Iyer, I Sharma, K Rabada, R Ashwin

Probable XI: Punjab

KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, G Maxwell, N Pooran, M Singh, S Cottrell, K Gowtham, M Shami, M Ashwin, A Singh.

Top Picks for Punjab: KL Rahul, C Gayle, G Maxwell, M Shami

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – KL Rahul

Batsman – S Dhawan, S Iyer, C Gayle, R Pant

All Rounder – M Stoinis, G Maxwell

Bowler – M Shami, R Ashwin, I Sharma, S Cottrell

Best Captain Picks – C Gayle, KL Rahul

Best Vice Captain Picks – S Iyer, G Maxwell