IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs MI match

Match 13 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The DC caravan has moved to Chennai after a fairly fruitful Mumbai leg. Despite a loss to the Rajasthan Royals, wins over the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings have catapulted them to third on the IPL 2021 points table.

MI, on the other hand, overcame an initial blip against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to record narrow wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are placed fourth on the table, just below DC.

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#3 Rahul Chahar (MI)

Rahul Chahar

After suffering a drastic dip in form, Rahul Chahar's place in the MI playing XI was under serious threat from Piyush Chawla. But the young leg-spinner's performances in his last two games, where he has scalped 7 wickets, have put all such doubts to bed.

Chahar has emerged as a lethal middle-overs weapon once again, bowling equally capably to right-handers and left-handers. He was able to extract appreciable turn from the Wankhede Stadium surface, and Chepauk shouldn't treat him any worse.

Chahar is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#2 Steve Smith (DC)

Steve Smith

Steve Smith's IPL 2021 debut didn't go to plan, as he looked incredibly scratchy before holing out in the deep. There have been calls from certain quarters to bring Shimron Hetmyer back into the DC playing XI, but Smith is likely to be given at least one more chance.

One of the best players of spin in the game currently, the former Aussie skipper could make a mark on IPL 2021 with his smart strike rotation. He may not be the most aggressive batsman in the DC lineup, but he can certainly notch up a sedate fifty and anchor the ininings.

This might be a left-field choice, but as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs MI IPL 2021 game, Smith could return a huge points haul.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, despite being in the form of his life, has flattered to deceive in IPL 2021. He has thrown his wicket away needlessly on a couple of occasions now, with the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad seeing him hand a simple return catch to Vijay Shankar.

Suryakumar is one of the most vital cogs in the MI playing XI, and his prowess against spin will be called into action at Chepauk. In pristine form and due a big score, the MI No. 3 is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs MI IPL 2021 game.